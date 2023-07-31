Two Missoula City Council members recently tried to cut the city’s funding for an economic development organization by half, but they were voted down by the other members.

During a committee meeting on Wednesday, Ward 3 representative Daniel Carlino argued that the city should commit only $50,000 to fund the Missoula Economic Partnership instead of the usual $100,000, which has been committed to the organization every year from the city’s general fund for the past 13 years.

“I think it’s a valuable partnership between the city and Missoula Economic Partnership,” Carlino said. “However, I do think it’s a tight budget year and there’s many other priorities that the city has that we are not funding.”

Carlino noted that the city created a climate-focused incentive program for housing last year that has been given zero dollars in funding. He also noted that the Affordable Housing Trust Fund has been given the minimum amount of $100,000 this year.

“And we’re in a climate and housing crisis,” Carlino said.

The Missoula Economic Partnership was created in 2011, during the depths of an economic recession, in order to bring jobs and new businesses to Missoula. The city has kicked in $100,000 every year and Missoula County has kicked in the same amount. Many other local businesses and organizations are also “investors” in the MEP.

Grant Kier, the president and CEO of the organization, said after the Great Recession ended the organization developed a new comprehensive economic development strategy.

Instead of trying to attract businesses and create new jobs, they started focusing on helping existing local businesses grow. They also started helping people find access to work.

“A big part of that has been leaning into affordable housing and workforce housing and playing a role and trying to expedite the delivery of housing in our community for the workers who need it and are unable to afford housing right now,” Kier explained. “That’s been done through a number of partnerships and other things.”

He told the committee on Wednesday he wasn’t prepared to provide an extensive presentation with some of the organization’s accomplishments that day, since it wasn’t scheduled on the agenda, but he’d be happy to in the future.

The committee was voting on whether to sign an agreement for $100,000. Only one public commenter, Matts Larson, spoke about the issue.

“We’re cumulatively flushing more money down the toilet,” Larson said. “I’d say if there’s no minimum to become a partner, considering we’re in a housing crisis, we’re in a homeless crisis, we’re in a post-pandemic world, we should maybe spend less money on corporate welfare and maybe redirect these funds towards the community and towards people that actually need this money as opposed to upstart businesses.”

Carlino noted that the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund has $3.3 million in requests that “desperately need filled.”

“So I think this is really a conversation about budget priorities and the fact that we can still have a partnership and work together for slightly less money,” Carlino said. “Whatever we can agree on. I think we should take that route and fund these other programs that we desperately need in our community.”

He said that the city’s staff have worked hard to put together the new programs, like the climate-focused building incentive program, that have gotten no funding.

“So I would encourage us to think of this as a budget priority topic and think about all these awesome programs that our city created that we have no money for, yet we’re giving unnecessarily high amounts to have this partnership,” Carlino concluded.

Ward 6 representative Sandra Vasecka, usually on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Carlino, was the only other council member to agree with his proposal.

Several other members of the council expressed strong support for the Missoula Economic Partnership getting the full amount of funding.

“I believe we live in a world here in Missoula where we need targeted economic growth and the Economic Partnership provides that for us,” said council member Mirtha Becerra. “I think our investment and our contribution to MEP proved very fruitful and appropriate, especially during the pandemic. And as we continue to grow, if we want to see a Missoula that we all want to be a part of, I think it’s important to have those with that area of expertise, that set of tools helping us grow economically in a way that we all want to see Missoula grow.”

City Councilor Gwen Jones noted that the city’s contribution to the partnership has not changed since 2011, meaning it hasn’t been adjusted for inflation and therefore the city’s contribution has actually decreased in worth.

She also noted that the city realized during the Great Recession that it’s very bad to be caught in a spiral where industries are leaving and closing down.

“So (the Missoula Economic Partnership) is here for the long game,” she said.

City Councilor Mike Nugent opposed Carlino’s amendment.

“You know, in my time on council, I’ve been surprised at how little we actually talk about economic development and business and I think there’s a lot of people doing good work in this community,” Nugent said. “I find a lot of times when business comes up in these conversations, it’s almost disdain or complaint or something like that. I think it’s ok to show support and that we appreciate the work that’s being done outside of this.”

He said it would be a mistake to “go back” on the longtime partnership the city has had with the MEP.

Council member Heidi West said she attended a recent investor meeting for the Partnership, and she heard from businesses that have received support and grown.

“It’s really inspiring and I think I really appreciated the shift that has happened in their focus areas to really supporting Missoula-based businesses and people that are already in our community,” West said.

The committee voted 9-2 to sign an agreement for $100,000.