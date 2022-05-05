Missoula Gives: 180 local nonprofits hope to raise $1.5M in donations by Friday evening

This past March was the busiest month by far in the 40-year history of the Missoula Food Bank, and April was a close second. That's not a good thing.

"Increased fuel costs, inflation at the grocery store and the ongoing housing crisis continue to affect families," explained Jess Allred, the co-executive director of the nonprofit.

Missoula is awash in nonprofits, and those organizations are responsible for everything from sheltering the homeless to feeding the hungry to advocating for abuse survivors. A brief event that ends on Friday evening is one of the most important times of the entire year for many of them, including the Missoula Food Bank.

Missoula Gives is a 26-hour online donation rally for 180 nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties, running from 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Organized by the Missoula Community Foundation, the goal is $1.5 million this year.

“Our goal was $1 million last year and we raised $1.2 million, so the Missoula and Bitterroot communities really came through for us,” said Marcy Allen, the executive director of the foundation. “We had about 4,000 donors last year, and that’s about 2.8% of the population of Missoula and Ravalli counties. We’re hoping to get up to around 4% of the population this year with more outreach and creating more awareness.”

The average donation online last year was $206. Many organizations have matching programs, meaning that other donors are willing to match whatever they pull in from Missoula Gives. The Washington Foundation in Missoula is contributing to a “stretch pool” that will be proportionally split up between all the participating nonprofits equal to the ratio of the total amount they pull in.

The event comes just in time for the Missoula Food Bank. They provided 12,000 services in March and 11,619 in April. A typical month sees about 10,000.

Four services are tallied, for example, when one person comes in to get food for a family of four.

"Missoula Gives is absolutely one of our most important fundraisers of the year," Allred explained. "Especially right now, we are experiencing more demand and also paying more for everything we buy."

Money raised during the event will go to the organization's Empower Place, its onsite learning center, and its weekend nutrition program for kids in school.

"1,100 students get sent home with groceries for the weekend so they don't go hungry," Allred explained.

And, because it’s Missoula, there’s a special beer involved with Missoula Gives.

The Missoula Community Foundation has partnered with Imagine Nation Brewing Co. to offer an exclusive brew called Bee the Change Honey Pale Ale. Available at the Good Food Store, Worden's Market, Pattee Creek Market and at the brewery, all the profit from the beer will also go to the stretch pool.

It’s a little bit of a bittersweet endeavor for brewery owners Fernanda Krum and Robert Rivers as they’re in the process of selling the brewery.

“We have hosted Missoula Gives celebration parties and have always applauded them for their approach of supporting other organizations through the work they do," Krum said. "We see the increase in their impact through Missoula Gives and we are beyond honored to be the ones whom they thought to partner with on this project."

There’ll be a little celebration at the brewery featuring the Montana Area Music Association on Friday evening to mark the end of Missoula Gives.

For more information, visit online at missoulagives.org.

