Missoula Gives 2021 launches May 6 with a $1M fundraising goal

Missoula Community Foundation along with more than 150 local nonprofits will launch Missoula Gives at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, with a livestream of local music, comedy and panel discussions all focused on raising $1 million for the community.
“We’re so excited to launch Missoula Gives 2021,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation. "Building on last year’s momentum, we’ve set the largest goal ever this year and we hope to raise $1 million for local organizations.”
The 26-hour fundraising event will continue through Friday, May 7. The annual event raised more than $800,000 in 2020 and this year hopes to be a celebration of Missoula and Bitterroot Valley communities that connects generous Missoulians and Bitterrooters with the causes they care about. It is a day to celebrate the critical role nonprofits play in making our community great.
“More than ever, our nonprofits need support from our community,” Allen said. “These organizations have been a large part of what’s kept our community moving forward during the pandemic and it’s time to show them how much we value all that they do.”
Missoula Community Foundation will host the livestream throughout the event from the MCAT space at the newly opened Missoula Public Library. The livestream will feature local comedians Teresa Waldorf and Rosie Ayers, former Missoulian and comedian Chris Fairbanks, musician Travis Yost and father/daughter “You Must Know Everything” podcast phenoms Jeremy N. and Rasa Smith. It will also feature panel discussions on affordable housing and art with local experts.
“Nonprofits have been working hard to set fundraising goals, prepare campaigns and motivate supporters to give,” Allen said. “We’re grateful to support their efforts through our livestream of events. We’re also grateful to support this amazing community.”
Tune in to the livestream of events at missoulagives.org, where you will see a full list of nonprofits who will be raising money throughout the event. Participating nonprofits will host events as well during Missoula Gives. Find those events at missoulaevents.net #missoulagives. Donations can be made at missoulagives.org.