Missoula Gives 2021 launches May 6 with a $1M fundraising goal

Missoula Community Foundation along with more than 150 local nonprofits will launch Missoula Gives at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, with a livestream of local music, comedy and panel discussions all focused on raising $1 million for the community.

“We’re so excited to launch Missoula Gives 2021,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation. "Building on last year’s momentum, we’ve set the largest goal ever this year and we hope to raise $1 million for local organizations.”

The 26-hour fundraising event will continue through Friday, May 7. The annual event raised more than $800,000 in 2020 and this year hopes to be a celebration of Missoula and Bitterroot Valley communities that connects generous Missoulians and Bitterrooters with the causes they care about. It is a day to celebrate the critical role nonprofits play in making our community great.

“More than ever, our nonprofits need support from our community,” Allen said. “These organizations have been a large part of what’s kept our community moving forward during the pandemic and it’s time to show them how much we value all that they do.”