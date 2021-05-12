Missoula Gives brings in more than $1M, surpassing goal

The Missoula Community Foundation raised more than $1 million during its annual 26-hour fundraiser, Missoula Gives, which the nonprofit said is unprecedented after such a hard year.

“We set an ambitious goal for $1 million this year and we are humbled and honored that our community stepped up to meet it,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of Missoula Community Foundation, in a press release. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

More than 150 nonprofits set individual goals and promoted their mini campaigns throughout the fundraising event on May 6 and 7, according to the release.

“It’s not just the money we raised that makes Missoula Gives so special,” Allen said in the release. “It’s the all-boats-rise collective effort, the camaraderie that comes from working toward a big goal together, and the ultimate impact these funds will have on our community.”

Missoula Community Theatre was one of the many organizations that participated in Missoula Gives and was able to raise more than $300,000.