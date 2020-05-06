Missoula Gives donations climb toward $800,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 26-hour Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives fundraiser formally ended last Friday night, but the record numbers of donations keep climbing.

“The day itself is over, but what we’ve been saying is we’ll leave the portal open until Friday (May 8) at 7 p.m.,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation.

The portal is found at missoulagives.org, where you can choose from 138 nonprofits to contribute to.

When the final bell rang on the drive at 11 p.m. May 1, some $767,000 had been raised from 3,234 donors. Those numbers had climbed to $786,000 and 3,400 on Wednesday with two full days of giving to go. Allen said she was excited to see if the totals could top $800,000.

In its seventh year, Missoula Gives’ previous records were $420,000 in 2018 and roughly 2,300 donors last year. The goal for this year’s drive of $500,000 was set before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leaving the success of Missoula Gives, and just about everything else, cloaked in uncertainty.