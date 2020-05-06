Missoula Gives donations climb toward $800,000

The 26-hour Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives fundraiser formally ended last Friday night, but the record numbers of donations keep climbing.
“The day itself is over, but what we’ve been saying is we’ll leave the portal open until Friday (May 8) at 7 p.m.,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation.
The portal is found at missoulagives.org, where you can choose from 138 nonprofits to contribute to.
When the final bell rang on the drive at 11 p.m. May 1, some $767,000 had been raised from 3,234 donors. Those numbers had climbed to $786,000 and 3,400 on Wednesday with two full days of giving to go. Allen said she was excited to see if the totals could top $800,000.
In its seventh year, Missoula Gives’ previous records were $420,000 in 2018 and roughly 2,300 donors last year. The goal for this year’s drive of $500,000 was set before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leaving the success of Missoula Gives, and just about everything else, cloaked in uncertainty.
“I think this is a great story for the overall Missoula and Bitterroot communities, how they just came together and celebrated their communities,” Allen said. “Part of it may be they just wanted that connection.”
The Missoula Community Foundation keeps an updated leaderboard on its Missoula Gives website. The top recipient to date is the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center with more than $61,000 raised from 260 donors.
The Poverello Center has received some $41,000 from 183 donors. Last year’s leader, Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, has the second-most donors at 242 and the third-most money raised at just over $40,000.
The Roxy Theater and MCT, Inc. have each also surpassed 200 donors. MCT, which includes the Missoula Children’s Theater as well as the Missoula Community Theater, also topped the $30,000 mark in contributions, as has Missoula Youth Homes.
Allen said a highlight of this year’s drive was a livestream event on the website that presented a continuous barrage of programming by innovative community members in 15- to 60-minute increments. Presentations ranged from live music, dance and comedy sets to open-air site reveals by local artists at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to a bangs-cutting primer and a Butterfly House tarantula feeding.
