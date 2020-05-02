Missoula Gives exceeds $500K goal, hits $767K

"We hit our goal of $500,000 just before noon with seven hours to go and didn’t stop there. It was so fun to spend a day amplifying the voices of the nonprofit community and to witness the generous response from the community,” Allen said in the news release.

While there were 30 fewer participants this year than last, they had 1,000 more individual donors. Gifts were nearly doubled from 3,400 last year to 6,700 this year. Overall visits to the Missoula Gives site went from 5,800 last year to 9,400 this year.

“We are a community that cares, and our hope is that we can continue to work as a collective to address the challenges we face,” said Allen in a statement. “We are so much more powerful together. I am so touched by the generosity that was shown at Missoula Gives this year.”

