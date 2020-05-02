Missoula Gives exceeds $500K goal, hits $767K

Missoula Gives 2020 crushed its fundraising goal of $500,000 and pulled in $767,000 with help from 3,234 individual donors in a massive effort to support nonprofits in Missoula and the Bitterroot, the Missoula Community Foundation announced Saturday.
“We are blown away!" said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation, in a statement. "Last year we raised $410,000 (and) this year we raised $767,000!"
Since this is such a critical time, the Missoula Community Foundation has decided to keep missoulagives.org open until the end of the week. If people were unable to give April 30-May 1, they can still search the 138 nonprofits and give to their favorites at missoulagives.org.
Missoula Gives, an initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation, is a 26-hour online fundraiser that allows generous Missoulians and Bitterooters to connect with causes they care about. As a result of the current pandemic, Missoula Community Foundation decided to create connections virtually. They curated and hosted a streaming event with storytelling, comedy, interviews, music and more. The nonprofits’ stories and work were also highlighted throughout the day.
"We hit our goal of $500,000 just before noon with seven hours to go and didn’t stop there. It was so fun to spend a day amplifying the voices of the nonprofit community and to witness the generous response from the community,” Allen said in the news release.
While there were 30 fewer participants this year than last, they had 1,000 more individual donors. Gifts were nearly doubled from 3,400 last year to 6,700 this year. Overall visits to the Missoula Gives site went from 5,800 last year to 9,400 this year.
“We are a community that cares, and our hope is that we can continue to work as a collective to address the challenges we face,” said Allen in a statement. “We are so much more powerful together. I am so touched by the generosity that was shown at Missoula Gives this year.”
