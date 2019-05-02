One of the most important days of the year for scores of nonprofit organizations in Missoula starts on Thursday, May 2, and culminates on First Friday the next day.
Missoula Gives is a 27-hour crowd-sourced philanthropy event for 165 registered nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties. Hosted by the Missoula Community Foundation (MCF) for the past six years, the event has raised more than $1.5 million. Last year, 2,800 different donors gave $420,000, and the goal this year is to reach $500,000. Donors can give online or in person at a variety of events.
The nonprofits signed up have a wide variety of missions, from an organization that works to promote healthy, sustainable energy use called Climate Smart Missoula to a community housing organization called Homeword. The Missoula Food Bank will be raising money for its “EmPower Pack” nutrition program for kids.
Nikki Robb, the program manager at the MCF, said many of the smaller nonprofits in town aren’t built for big fundraising efforts, so the day is important to them.
“By us supplying this platform, they’re learning how to do online fundraising, which is the wave of the future,” she said. “So they’ll have the tools to be able to do it successfully. Especially for some of the smaller (nonprofits), many smaller organizations don’t have the means to do it.”
Robb said there’s a “huge number” of nonprofits in Missoula, probably 225 functioning organizations, not counting churches and non-active chapters that are simply registered here.
Missoula Gives is constructed to connect nonprofits to new donors, garner them important unrestricted funds, and engage their boards and volunteers in fundraising in an easy-to-use platform, explained MCF interim executive director Marcy Allen.
“We have one participant that said this platform helped them engage their board and has made them savvier in fundraising,” she said. “They attribute the platform to their board being more mature and raising more funds year round. We have seen so many nonprofits up their game and engage in peer-to-peer fundraising. Asking for money is not always easy, but the Missoula Gives format hopes to ease some of that pain.”
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at Plonk wine bar on May 2, where you can get a free GFC cocktail for a minimum donation of $10 to your favorite nonprofit. The next day, people can stop into any of the donor lounges listed at missoulagives.org or donate online. There will be donor lounges at the Art Park in the morning and at the Good Food Store during lunch. The Missoula Gives headquarters will be at the nonprofit Old Post Pub from 12-8 p.m., where the Good Old Fashioned band will play and there will be a special menu for donors. There will be an awards ceremony there at 8:30 p.m.
“This event is a testament to the generosity of our community,” Robb added. “The number of people that give, and the hard work the nonprofit staff and volunteers do to make this event a success is truly amazing. Nonprofits are such a critical part of our community and it is a great day to see them in all their glory."
Many nonprofits will be out tabling for First Friday.
"So it will be a great night to come out and learn more about the work these groups are doing and to help them continue to fulfill their missions," Robb said.