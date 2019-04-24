Emergency amendments to Missoula’s zoning ordinances, which will require additional review and approval requirements on certain types of large townhome projects in Missoula, took a step forward Wednesday.
The 8-0 vote by the city’s Land Use and Planning Committee came after a handful of proposals — including Hillview Crossing — prompted confusion over what the city can and cannot require when reviewing Townhome Exemption Developments (TED). The amendments will be in place for six months if the move receives final approval by the City Council at its May 6 meeting.
“My hope is we can do our best to implement some interim regulations in a way that will provide a more orderly review of these kinds of projects to address what we are required to address through zoning, which is public health, safety and welfare,” said John DiBari, the committee’s chair.
While Hillview Crossing won’t fall under the emergency zoning amendments, Attorney Alan McCormick said it essentially will place a moratorium on at least one other potential TED project he’s representing and has discussed with city staff and Mayor John Engen. He accused them of duplicity in not mentioning the proposed emergency amendments when those discussions took place last week.
McCormick also called the amendment that would prohibit the phasing of TED projects illegal, based on state law, as well as a provision that says the land included in TED ownership units can’t be considered as individual lots. He argued that TED projects are subdivisions that are exempt for review, and by definition, subdivisions include lots.
“We cannot now file an application for a TED, one we have been dealing with for the last nine months … because it kills our phasing for that,” McCormick said. “That’s a little troublesome because the mayor convened a meeting with our client and Development Services, to try to get us to all hold hands and sing kumbaya and figure out a way to move this forward.
“We were not told at that meeting that the interim ordinance — this was just last Thursday — being proposed today would kill our ability to do the phasing that we described in that meeting, and we are a little concerned about the process and the transparency of that and how this will affect projects that we have been working on for months.”
DiBari responded that interpretations of the law can differ, and they’re only trying to make the city’s rules consistent. He added that the emergency zoning amendments were explicitly designed to not implement a moratorium on TED projects, and developers always have the opportunity to submit projects under the regular subdivision review process.
During a presentation to the committee, Laval Means with the Development Services planning section, said unlike other cities, Missoula has been encouraging TED projects, which typically have been small, infill projects with only a handful of units.
But during the past few months, large TED projects are being proposed on greenfield sites, which are large swaths of currently undeveloped property that aren’t part of an existing street and other infrastructure networks. Development Services Director Mike Haynes told the Missoulian they don't have any formal proposals yet, but the possible developments generally are on property west of Reserve Street and north of Mullan Road.
Means said some projects don’t establish public connectivity; they’re unable to provide off-site improvements; they present challenges with timing, sequencing and submittal requirements; and provide difficulties in coordination with other regulatory agencies. The size, complexity, and location of these larger projects, combined with some developers’ legal opinions as to what the city can and cannot require of TED projects, prompted staff to ask for time to research and propose a balanced package of code amendments, Means added.
TED projects are part of a 2011 legislative initiative intended to make clustered housing more affordable, in part by not requiring the normal subdivision review process. Initially, they were small projects that took advantage of existing road networks, water and sewer. Recently, larger TED projects were approved that were deemed to fit into the “existing urban fabric.”
But for the past five months, city staff and council members have struggled with the Hillview Crossing TED, which is undergoing a conditional use review. Land Use and Planning Committee members, who all are part of the Missoula City Council, have voiced concerns that Hillview Crossing's 68 units are being proposed on slopes so steep that the streets wouldn’t be in compliance with city standards, and have questioned the soil’s stability and stormwater runoff plans.
Residents in the area where Hillview Crossing would be located applauded Wednesday’s vote, even if the emergency amendments won’t affect that project. It’s proposed for the mountainside between Hillview Way and Seranac Street, north of the Moose Can Gully neighborhood and south of South 39th Street, generally above the Wapikiya Park.
“Every fifth-grader playing a game of foursquare would protest if a group of people came in and said they’re going to propose new rules,” said Teresa Jacobs who likes in the Wapikiya neighborhood, adding as a caveat that it’s the city’s decision for this not to be retroactive, and they’d better hope that doesn’t “turn around and bite you.”
The City Council will take public comments and is expected to make a decision on the emergency amendments at its May 6 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the city chambers at 140 W. Pine St.
The proposed emergency amendments to the zoning ordinance wouldn’t affect small proposed TEDs of five to nine units, or larger TED projects proposed on lots without landscape or natural resource constraints that are close to existing roads, water and sewer, and that are intended to be developed in a short time frame.
They allow the city to require evidence, included a complete geotechnical report, that the land isn’t subject to hazards like flooding, landslides, improper drainage and high ground water. They also allow the city to deny any conditional use TED application is it has an adverse impact on the city’s ability to accommodate “orderly and beneficial development.”
Haynes said the amendments basically are clarifications of the way the city already manages TED projects, but the additional language will help them be proactive to benefit both the development community and city residents.