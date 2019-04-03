Hiring more people, increasing existing staff hours, and buying equipment to start attacking the backlog of maintenance on Missoula’s open space lands is the focus of the first budget using the permanent mill levy passed by voters last fall.
During a preliminary budget hearing before the City Council’s budget committee on Wednesday, Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant explained that he currently has many “Jacks and Jills of all trades” and he’d like to hire people with more specialized land management skills.
“I’d like to keep them on task and not shift them around,” Valliant said.
He’d also like an assistant to help him manage grants, volunteers and community outreach. In addition, the extra staff will expand the GIS support and citizen science efforts, and foster and improve a safe working environment.
“We need the right amount of staff and training,” Valliant said, moments before receiving the unanimous support of the council for the preliminary budget. “Some positions we’re looking at bolstering will be shared positions” with other divisions in the Parks and Recreation Department.
Within the next three years, Valliant would increase the full-time equivalent of personnel services by 68 percent, which includes adding three new staff positions this summer, and two part-time jobs for fiscal year 22. He also wants to increase three positions to full-time jobs, and increase another’s hours this year. That would bring his staff to 16 full- and part-time positions, up from the current nine.
“It would be a three-year phase-in on our personnel services,” Valliant added. “You can’t bring everyone in at once because we would be training all the time. We also want to bring in the right people at the right time.”
The total cost of the additional personnel would increase by $192,327 for the 2020 fiscal year, to $586,527. By fiscal year 2022, the personnel services would increase by $270,903 from this year, for a total of $665,103.
The money comes from the estimated $500,000 to be gleaned from the 4 mills Missoula voters approved in 2018 to spend each year for care and maintenance of, improvements to, and acquisition of interests in open space lands. Currently, the city owns and manages about 4,200 acres of undeveloped natural conservation lands, which include Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel and the North Hills.
The 4 mills are expected to increase taxes on a $200,000 home by $10.80 per year.
Valliant made his pitch for the budget early this year in order to “hit the ground running” at the beginning of the fiscal year, especially since his work season is limited by the weather.
“Conservation lands have a short amount of time during which we do a lot of work,” said Donna Gaukler, Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Department director. “So our ability to do this on July 1 is paramount, because mainly what we are talking about is staffing.”
Gaukler noted that they plan to set aside a portion of each year’s 4 mills for “capital outlay,” which includes future restoration, mitigation acquisition and equipment. For the upcoming fiscal year, she recommends setting aside $225,000, which is in addition to $90,000 already in the fund.
The money could be used for restoration projects in case of fires or floods. It also can provide matching funds for mitigation work, or they can bond against it to make acquisitions. Gaukler added that her department would still go through the annual capital improvement process before tapping into that fund.
The budget does include the purchase of two trucks and a “utility terrain vehicle” for $135,000 during the next fiscal year.
Valliant also anticipates doubling the supply budget from $30,700 to $61,400 for trailhead supplies like Mutt Mitts and trash bags that they used to “borrow” from the Developed Parks program. It also would be used to expand the greenhouse and purchase larger trees for restoration planting.
He noted they currently can only afford to buy saplings that are about a foot tall, and need to protect them until they can survive. Buying trees that are 6 feet tall allows them to “jump start” the restoration work.
Councilor John DiBari said he appreciates the thought Valliant and Gaukler put into where they would spend the open space maintenance dollars.
“I think this will provide us a long-awaited opportunity to care for the lands we have made an investment in,” DiBari said.
Councilor Gwen Jones added that with the budget, they’re switching gears from being reactive to proactive in maintaining the publicly owned lands.
“It’s a huge benefit for generations down the road,” she said.
And even Councilor Jesse Ramos, who opposed the ballot measure, said he supports what Gaukler and Valliant are proposing.
“I’m very supportive of the budget. I do ask … that you take care on the lands purchased, and know that impact on affordable housing,” he said.