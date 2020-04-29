Missoula Gives launches campaign with variety show, guided hikes and more

CASA of Missoula had to cancel its Superhero Run this month, possibly losing as much as $5,000 to $10,000. But executive director Scott Appel anticipates the need for the nonprofit’s Court Appointed Special Advocates who work with children in the judicial system will be high in the near future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related strains on community members.
“We think that there’s actually a lot of abuse, neglect that’s occurring because there are increased stressors right now on families,” Appel said Wednesday.
So he’s hopeful the upcoming campaign with Missoula Gives will be fruitful for the organization, which in 2019 counted 121 volunteer advocates who worked with 334 children in Missoula and Mineral counties.
“I recognize that for many people, this is a difficult time, and they may not be in a position to give. But if they are in a position to give, it’s incredibly important,” Appel said.
In its seventh year, Missoula Gives is a 26-hour “fundraising marathon” that pulls in donations for local nonprofits and includes opportunities for matching gifts. Last year, the Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives effort raised $410,000 for 167 nonprofits, according to the Missoula Community Foundation, which runs the campaign and works to inspire community giving. In 2019, the campaign drew nearly 3,500 donations.
Although some of the work is serious, the campaign has fun, too. In a news release about the event, the Missoula Community Foundation noted some of the community entertainment that will be showcased on a livestream: storytelling with Tell Us Something, a variety show from the Zootown Arts Community Center, yoga with Red Willow Center for Health and Healing, guided virtual hikes with Great Burn, and more. The marathon runs from 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and details are available at missoulagives.org.
“We are especially proud to sponsor and celebrate Missoula’s nonprofits and community talent separate but together during this unprecedented time,” said Jack Lawson, president and CEO of Clearwater Credit Union, in a statement. “The opportunity could not be greater to reach out and support each other and the causes that make Missoula so special.”
Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation, said this year donors can support 135 nonprofits in more than 20 causes, from food to shelter to protecting the environment. She said the number of nonprofits in the mix this year is lower, likely because organizations that aren’t on the front lines of the pandemic don’t necessarily want to be asking for money right now.
Before the pandemic hit and the economy dropped off a cliff, Allen said she had a goal to raise $500,000 this year. The need for funds may be greater since CASA isn’t alone in having to cancel a fundraising event, and Allen said she’s not giving up on the financial target in the crisis.
“I’m gonna stick to it,” Allen said. “It’s still possible, and I think people are feeling very generous in wanting to help their neighbors and friends and coworkers.”
