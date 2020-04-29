Missoula Gives launches campaign with variety show, guided hikes and more

Although some of the work is serious, the campaign has fun, too. In a news release about the event, the Missoula Community Foundation noted some of the community entertainment that will be showcased on a livestream: storytelling with Tell Us Something, a variety show from the Zootown Arts Community Center, yoga with Red Willow Center for Health and Healing, guided virtual hikes with Great Burn, and more. The marathon runs from 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and details are available at missoulagives.org.

“We are especially proud to sponsor and celebrate Missoula’s nonprofits and community talent separate but together during this unprecedented time,” said Jack Lawson, president and CEO of Clearwater Credit Union, in a statement. “The opportunity could not be greater to reach out and support each other and the causes that make Missoula so special.”

Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation, said this year donors can support 135 nonprofits in more than 20 causes, from food to shelter to protecting the environment. She said the number of nonprofits in the mix this year is lower, likely because organizations that aren’t on the front lines of the pandemic don’t necessarily want to be asking for money right now.