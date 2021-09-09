Missoula GOP chair responds to incident involving mayoral candidate Elder

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following week, on Aug. 27, following another Pachyderm meeting, Kopeski and Alan Ault — a city council candidate and the 911 caller — were at the former Republican headquarters building.

Elder showed up at the location around 2 p.m. "without warning" and "began yelling in intimidating fashion at Mrs. Kopeski," the statement said. It goes on to say Ault feared the confrontation could turn physical and positioned himself between Elder and Kopeski.

Ault then called 911. Elder said earlier this week he had campaign signs at the location and that he stopped to investigate because two individuals he didn't know were "eyeing" the signs. He said that the signs at the location were later stolen.

Kopeski's statement says Elder said he was going to "take Ms. Kopeski out" and that "she didn't deserve to live."

When asked if he said either of those things, Elder said he stood by his previous comments, where he called the incident an "honest misunderstanding."

He also said in a prior statement to the Missoulian he believes Kopeski saw the incident as "an opportunity to embarrass me by calling law enforcement."