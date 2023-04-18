The City’s Stormwater Utility is teaming up with the Clark Fork Coalition on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, to remove the accumulated layers of paint on a wall known as the “graffiti wall,” located at the south end of the California Street Pedestrian Bridge.

The wall is on private property, so the groups are working with the property owner to remove the many layers of paint that are flaking off in chunks as the weather undergoes freeze-and-thaw cycles. These paint chunks are being washed into the Clark Fork River with snowmelt and rain, polluting the river.

The Stormwater Utility team has already picked up more than 20 pounds of paint solids and chips off the ground and will help facilitate removal of the paint and chip cleanup on Earth Day.

The wall is not an approved canvas for public art, a press release stated. It is on private property, and the owner never sanctioned it as being available for public art.

For information on how to join the efforts to clean up the river before spring runoff, visit clarkfork.org.