Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Missoula’s first known resident grizzly bear family may awake from hibernation to a crowd.

Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring in the mountains around Snowbowl Ski Resort, a group of activists have already sent letters to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.

And although the quartet has a record of raiding human food sources in the Lavalle Creek drainage northwest of Missoula, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists have no pre-set plans for what to do when the bears emerge from their winter den. They’re not even sure where that den is.

“We’re trying to be ahead of the situation,” said Brett Haverstick of Wilderness Watch, one of 26 environmental and conservation organization members who wrote to Haaland, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams and FWS Grizzly Recovery Coordinator Hilary Cooley about the family group. "Those bears are much more valuable alive than dead — particularly the female. If they get into any human food, that kill order might be sought. We think they’re not only essential for our community and identity, but also for what bears mean for biological recovery and the future of grizzly connectivity in the Northern Rockies bioregion. They’re particularly important for dispersal into the Bitterroots.”

The letter suggests relocating the grizzlies to the Sapphire, Pintler or John Long mountain ranges southeast of Missoula. That region lies outside the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which has around 1,000 resident grizzly bears. It is also outside the Bitterroot Ecosystem, an area designated for grizzly recovery along the Montana-Idaho border wilderness and roadless areas.

FWP Region 2 bear manager Jamie Jonkel said the mother bear has no radio collar or DNA details on file. However, he suspects the sow is the same one that broke into a LaValle Creek chicken coop in 2020, and then did again exactly a year later in 2021. Last fall, that grizzly and her cubs were tracked breaking into several food sites, including an unoccupied cabin with freezers full of rotting meat.

Jonkel said as of this spring the grizzly and her offspring aren’t considered conflict animals — yet.

“If she comes back out of hibernation and doesn’t break into a house immediately, we’ll go out of our way to relocate her or give her another chance,” Jonkel said. “But once you get a bear breaking and entering home sites, you can’t really relocate that to another community. And she learned some bad stuff last fall. If I have to set a trap for a bear that ripped open the front door of a house, that would be a conflict bear.”

To complicate matters, the Legislature passed a new law prohibiting state FWP bear managers from relocating a grizzly captured in a conflict situation. That means the state staff must contact federal FWS bear personnel to move the bear, kill it at the site or let it go.

And relocating grizzlies that have become habituated to human food has multiple complications. Some grizzlies return to concentrating on natural food sources and avoid future trouble. Others seek out the first sack of dog food they smell.

Bear managers also have to consider the existing occupants of a relocation site. Jonkel said the last thing he wants to do is move a trouble-prone grizzly bear into a place where people have never had resident grizzlies — and whose food security may not be bear-proofed.

Grizzly bears have been spotted and tracked along the northern fringe of the Missoula Valley for at least a decade, but few appear to have denned or become active users of the area. That’s likely to change as the bears explore southern routes into the Bitterroots and the remote areas extending toward the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the southeast and the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem to the northwest.

To get ahead of that, a group of Missoula volunteers have started organizing a Bear Smart Community project aimed at keeping both people and grizzlies safe. Retired FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Chris Servheen is one of the project leaders.

“We need to get off the idea that you just call FWP and they magically make bears disappear,” Servheen said. “That’s just the symptom. Responding afterward is not the solution to the problem. It’s just a never-ending bunch of dead bears.”

Bear Smart was developed in British Columbia, and has been successfully deployed in Red Lodge, Virginia City and soon Whitefish. Its first step is to map problem areas — locations like the Rattlesnake, Grant Creek, Butler Creek and Pattee Canyon areas where chicken coops, compost piles, orchards and other bear attractants proliferate.

The next step is an action plan to raise community awareness of the problem and encourage better behavior. Servheen said it would build on Missoula’s Be Bear Aware effort, which developed a buffer zone around the city with enforceable ordinances to discourage leaving attractants where bears can get them.

“We need to get everybody in the community to feel they’re part of the solution to this,” Servheen said. “Bears are not an expendable commodity. We can do better than that.”

