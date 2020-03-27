Missoula groceries see long lines as shoppers stock up

“We have one employee whose wife is pregnant so he’s not here,” she said. “That’s totally understandable. We’ve been on overtime. I’ve been working nine- to 11-hour days. I’m supposed to be off tomorrow but I will be there tomorrow. Somebody’s got to do it. I can’t leave my fellow employees. We can’t be short-handed. We care too much about our customers. We care too much about people.”

Miner said she's the store's bookkeeper but she hasn't been able to keep up on that since she's been filling in for other roles. She’s also not particularly worried about catching the virus herself.

“I’m doing the best I can to stay healthy,” she said. “If it happens, it happens. I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t.”

She said she hopes customers are a little more patient and understanding in these times.

"One thing people need to know is we can’t bag people’s groceries in their reusable bags they bring from home,” she said. "We had one guy tell us that was illegal. We’re happy to let customers put their groceries in their own bags, though."

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Costco was one of the places in Missoula where people would go to stock up on groceries and supplies in bulk to last them for weeks or months.