Missoula groceries see long lines as shoppers stock up

Grocery store workers frantically tried to keep up with a surge in demand as shoppers flocked in droves to local grocery stores on Friday, the day after Gov. Steve Bullock announced a statewide state-at-home directive in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Those workers are reaching the breaking point, according to Sue Miner at Pattee Creek Market in Missoula.
“We’re exhausted and overwhelmed,” she said. “We’re getting real cranky, and we apologize for that, but people need to appreciate what we’re doing. For the most part people have been pretty good and understanding that we’re exhausted, but there are those few that are making it bad for everybody.”
Miner said her store is doing “three or four times” the amount of business they normally do with the same amount of staff.
“We’ve been slammed from the moment we opened the doors this morning,” she said. “I work at the store in Stevensville (Burnt Fork Market), too, and the same goes for them. They’re overworked, too. We’re trying, we’re doing the best we can. We know people need to eat and need food. We’re in uncharted waters. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
She said the store averages about 38 employees, but a few people are out due to the circumstances.
“We have one employee whose wife is pregnant so he’s not here,” she said. “That’s totally understandable. We’ve been on overtime. I’ve been working nine- to 11-hour days. I’m supposed to be off tomorrow but I will be there tomorrow. Somebody’s got to do it. I can’t leave my fellow employees. We can’t be short-handed. We care too much about our customers. We care too much about people.”
Miner said she's the store's bookkeeper but she hasn't been able to keep up on that since she's been filling in for other roles. She’s also not particularly worried about catching the virus herself.
“I’m doing the best I can to stay healthy,” she said. “If it happens, it happens. I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t.”
She said she hopes customers are a little more patient and understanding in these times.
"One thing people need to know is we can’t bag people’s groceries in their reusable bags they bring from home,” she said. "We had one guy tell us that was illegal. We’re happy to let customers put their groceries in their own bags, though."
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Costco was one of the places in Missoula where people would go to stock up on groceries and supplies in bulk to last them for weeks or months.
Now, with the stay-at-home order, the warehouse shopping center was as busy as ever on Friday. Essential businesses like grocery stores, and Costco, can remain open during the two-week order.
A line of people, many closer than the CDC-recommended guideline of 6 feet away from the next person, snaked around the Costco on North Reserve Street all morning. The line was actually moving quickly as workers let in large groups of people at a time, but some waited as long as an hour to get groceries.
Manisa Sampson said she got to the store at 7:30 a.m. to get in line early and was just loading her car up with one package of toilet paper at about noon.
"It was shocking when I saw how long the line was," she said. "And there was a line inside to check out."
Sampson lives near Arlee and doesn't come into town very often for supplies, anyway.
"I'm disabled, and I know they allow people with disabilities to come in early on certain days but I got confused about which day it was," she said.
Denise Vaimaa was getting supplies for her elderly mother and her child, who has diabetes.
"I work at a group home, and a lot of the other workers are staying home so I have to go in because there's nobody else to look after the people," she said.
Vaimaa said she waited in line about 45 minutes but said that wasn't bad compared to other places.
"I was in Las Vegas, and there was a two-hour wait at Costco there," she said. "I didn't go in but I talked to people in line."
Not everyone was stocking up on toilet paper and groceries.
Nick Salmon and his wife were piling their car with wood flooring for a basement remodel project because they're going to be stuck indoors for a while.
"We got through the line pretty quick, about 45 minutes," he said. "It wasn't bad."
Beginning on Monday, March 30, Costco locations across the United States will temporarily begin new weekday closing hours. Stores will be closed at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and gas stations will close at 7 p.m. The new hours will not affect weekend hours.
See Sunday's Missoulian for a story about workers in groceries and other essential-services businesses.
