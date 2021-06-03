Missoula groundbreaking held for $54-million, 202-unit affordable housing project

At the Mullan site, 30 of the apartments will be permanent supportive homes, according to Lori Davidson, executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority.

"The Missoula Housing Authority is placing a rental subsidy in these 30 units that is targeted to people who've been unhoused for a very long period of time," Davidson said. "And you know one thing our experience tells us is that if there's no homes to rent, having a rental voucher or rental subsidy doesn't do much good. And that's why we're so delighted that we're able to put these vouchers into a building."

Partnership Health Center has agreed to provide health care support for the residents of those 30 homes as well.

The Mullan location will also feature a navigation center to provide low-threshold, high-service programs for people experiencing chronic homelessness, people re-entering the community from the criminal justice system and others.

"And this is where unsheltered people can find services that get them on a path to stable housing and security," Davidson said. "The city of Missoula is an important partner in this and they are putting together a whole team of wonderful service providers."

