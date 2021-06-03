Missoula groundbreaking held for $54-million, 202-unit affordable housing project

Two years from now, Missoulians struggling with housing costs will be able to find a way forward at the Trinity Apartments, 202 affordable rental homes that are now under construction.
The project is a collaboration between Missoula Housing Authority, BlueLine Development and Homeword, a local housing nonprofit. They held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $54 million project on Thursday.
When it's finished, Trinity will consist of 130 apartments at 2200 Mullan Road and 72 apartment homes at 1600 Cooley Street.
Homeword executive director Andrea Davis gave a speech before the first dirt was turned over.
“Our communities are stronger when every person has a safe place to call home that fits within their budget," she said. "Home is more than just a roof over your head. It’s where jobs go to sleep at night and where kids begin and end their day. Every child should grow up in a safe home."
Military veterans and seniors should be able to live with dignity in healthy homes that are within their financial means, Davis said.
"We are pleased to be able to offer 202 homes so people in the workforce and on fixed incomes can afford to help make this possible for Missoulians," she said.
The Cooley location will feature 2, 3 and 4-bedroom units, while the Mullan location will feature everything between 1-bedroom and 4-bedroom units for families.
At the Mullan site, 30 of the apartments will be permanent supportive homes, according to Lori Davidson, executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority.
"The Missoula Housing Authority is placing a rental subsidy in these 30 units that is targeted to people who've been unhoused for a very long period of time," Davidson said. "And you know one thing our experience tells us is that if there's no homes to rent, having a rental voucher or rental subsidy doesn't do much good. And that's why we're so delighted that we're able to put these vouchers into a building."
Partnership Health Center has agreed to provide health care support for the residents of those 30 homes as well.
The Mullan location will also feature a navigation center to provide low-threshold, high-service programs for people experiencing chronic homelessness, people re-entering the community from the criminal justice system and others.
"And this is where unsheltered people can find services that get them on a path to stable housing and security," Davidson said. "The city of Missoula is an important partner in this and they are putting together a whole team of wonderful service providers."
Trinity Apartments will be available to people living on a wide range of incomes, including those experiencing homelessness with no income to those living on about $36,890 per year or less for one person or $52,640 or less for a household, depending on its size.
However, the area median income is adjusted annually by the federal government so the income restrictions will be changed the year people are allowed to move in.
The Mullan site will be for people living on 0–70% of area median income. The 30 permanent supportive homes on that site for people experiencing homelessness will have rental assistance and residents will pay 30% of their income toward their home. If their income is zero, the rental assistance voucher will pay the rent.
The Cooley site will be for those earning between 50% and 70% of area median income. Rents will be priced according to set income targets and household size. Generally, a two-bedroom rent will range between $740–$1,000.
The Missoula Housing Authority will be the property manager for all 202 apartment homes. Residents will pay electrical utilities, but water, sewer and garbage are included in rents. Other amenities and sustainable features are detailed at homeword.org/trinity.
Funding came from a variety of sources, including federal and state grants, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and tax-exempt bonds. The buildings will be exempt from property taxes.
Missoula County donated the five acres of land for the Mullan site.
County commissioner Dave Strohmaier said there have been "naysayers" who think the county should have held onto the land for a future expansion of the county detention center.
"Our response to that is it's precisely because we do not want to continue adding on to this facility," he said. "We want to go farther upstream in our community and in our community's needs and address housing and the provision of homes for our community members."
Davidson said the project will be a place for a wide swath of the Missoula community, from teachers to first responders to senior citizens.
"All of us involved in Trinity know that this one development isn't going to solve the homeless issues or the housing crisis that our community is experiencing," she said. "But it's a really big step."
Construction is expected to be completed in November 2022 at the Cooley site and January 2023 at the Mullan site. To be placed on the interested list, please contact Alicia Thomas at the Missoula Housing Authority at athomas@missoulahousing.org or 406-549-4113, ext. 118.
Approximately 469 jobs are expected to be created or supported by the project.
“We are excited about this partnership and the collaborative approach to create a solution so critically important to the health of our entire community," Davidson concluded.