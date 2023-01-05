Missoula group deploys mutual aid to help thousands

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the depth of need in the Missoula area felt overwhelming to many community members. To help address the scope of the problem, community organizers formed the Missoula Community Mutual Aid group and its Facebook page, Missoula Community Organizing Action.

Since coalescing in March 2020, the group has served thousands of Missoulians with material donations, financial assistance and information-sharing.

“In the midst of the pandemic, we needed to find a way to be calm and go forth,” said Cat Leedom, one of the page administrators for the Facebook group.

This level-headed, pragmatic approach undergirded the organizers’ strategy in a time filled with chaos and high emotions. Leedom explained that the group’s founders wanted to create a mutual aid model of neighbors helping neighbors, without any bureaucratic layers getting in the way.

They launched the Facebook page as a clearinghouse for people to request aid and offer support. Services came in the form of car rides to appointments, clothing donations and leads on housing, among many others.

“Everybody helps in ways they are good at,” said Leedom.

This strategy is the basis of mutual aid, an approach Leedom defined as “collective solidarity against an issue people are facing.”

The group wasn’t the first in Missoula to use a mutual aid model. Seedlings for Solidarity and the Missoula Tenants Union offer other examples of mutual aid organizations operating locally. But Missoula Community Organizing Action created an easy-to-access online forum to connect people in and around Missoula with helpful resources.

“This is just one resource,” stressed Katie LaSalle-Lowery, another site administrator. “I don’t think there’s any one organization that serves all needs.”

LaSalle-Lowery said mutual aid works as a network of donors, recipients and organizers coming together to meet pervasive needs.

It also works, she said, by creating an environment that fights against shame and judgment. It encourages the bravery necessary to ask for help and celebrates the ability for people to connect in that way.

For Missoula Community Mutual Aid members, she said, “you don’t need to justify the need. No groveling. It’s enough that the need is present.”

That’s a philosophy the Missoula-based group applies to a wide range of populations. The administrators work with donors and recipients all throughout the areas surrounding the city in order to try to meet as many needs as possible.

“We’re based in Missoula, but we’re not limited to Missoula,” said LaSalle-Lowery.

Still, she and Leedom agreed there’s something special in the Missoula community. They were both impressed by the generosity and community spirit of Missoulians helping their neighbors.

“People in Missoula are awesome,” Leedom said.

“Most posts (on the Facebook page) are met with an outpouring of support,” agreed LaSalle-Lowery.

Both organizers hope that support continues in perpetuity. The initial fervor of the group faded as the COVID-19 pandemic waned, but plenty of need remains, they said.

They encouraged Missoulians to check out the page and get involved, stressing that aid comes in a lot of different forms, from time, to labor, to money, to information.

“I want it to be a permanent philosophy to fill in the gaps,” said Leedom.