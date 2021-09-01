Missoula group slams school mask policies

“I got an order today that made me a little skeptical that we have a scheduling conference for Sept. 7 ... So I’m afraid that Judge (Jason) Marks is not going to give us expedited consideration, which is concerning to me with respect to the outcome of the case,” Rhoades said.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, he anticipates that the “losers are going to appeal,” sending the case to the state Supreme Court.

From the Montana Supreme Court, he expects a “fair hearing” and that bills passed this legislative session pertaining to abortion could have a positive impact on their suit as it pertains to the right to privacy.

“In ordinary circumstances I would say that we have a one-in-four chance (of winning), because we have this companion case on the right of privacy that involves abortion and this strategic need by the courts to protect that test, I think gives us a better chance than not, more likely than not that we can hope to prevail at the Supreme Court level when it gets there.”