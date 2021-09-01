Missoula group slams school mask policies

Roughly 50 people gathered together inside Crosspoint Community Church on Tuesday night to discuss how Missoula residents can fight back against mask mandates for children in K-12 public schools.
The attendees ranged from individuals to families with school-aged children. Most live within the boundaries of Missoula County Public Schools, as well as the Target Range and Hellgate elementary districts.
“There’s a large group of us that are clearly very frustrated with losing our parental rights and specifically to make choices for our children that are incredibly important for their health, their safety, their psychological or mental situations,” said Brittni Hertz, a speaker at the event. “So as parents we need to come together and make a difference.
“There’s a lot of great teachers here tonight that have joined us and they are also a proponent of parental choice,” she continued. She did not specify which districts the teachers in attendance work for.
Hertz outlined different ways the group could influence alternative approaches to education, like private districts or homeschooling, legal action and running in spring school board elections.
Amy Livesay, a mother who homeschools her children, advocated for families to transition to homeschooling to divert funding from public school districts.
“How many people are thinking about homeschooling?” Livesay asked.
A few hands went up, including Mike Gehl's. Gehl serves on the MCPS board of trustees and was appointed this spring to represent the Hellgate Elementary district as a high school trustee. He has two children attending Hellgate Elementary, according to his trustee profile.
Homeschooling allows Livesay to modify the pace of the curriculum to fit the needs of her children, she said. She doesn't want to “depend on the government” for their education. She teaches a Christian worldview that teaches Bible-based science rather than evolution.
The transition to homeschooling can be intimidating, and for some families it may be out of the question, she said. But ultimately she wanted to share her family's experience to empower others.
Hertz said she organized the protest ahead of the MCPS board meeting in August, when trustees voted 6-3 in favor of universal masking for at least the first six weeks of school.
“Can I pull (a student from public school) in two years? Or can I at least set myself up for the fact that I might need to pull them at some point? Because I mean I hope that we fight this, I hope we win it,” Hertz said of the lawsuit against local districts.
'There's no science'
Local attorney Quentin Rhoades provided an update on the lawsuit his firm filed against three Missoula-area public school districts’ mask requirements on behalf of 11 parents and the Gallatin County-based nonprofit Stand Up Montana.
Rhoades anticipates the lawsuit will make its way to the Montana Supreme Court, he said.
The suit, filed in Missoula County District Court last week, claims that the required use of masks at MCPS, Target Range and Hellgate is against the law, and infringes on a person's “right to privacy, dignity, and free expression without the necessary showing of a compelling government interest.”
“We can see that trying to control a pandemic is a compelling government interest, we don’t dispute that," Rhoades said. "But our argument is that there’s no science to indicate that non-sterile face coverings and the non-sterile environment on students will prevent the spread of COVID-19."
He argued that legislation passed this session recognizes face coverings as a medical device and that there is not enough scientific evidence to show “compelling government interest” in requiring them.
In last week’s suit, he filed a motion for preliminary injunction and expedited consideration. A decision is still pending.
“I got an order today that made me a little skeptical that we have a scheduling conference for Sept. 7 ... So I’m afraid that Judge (Jason) Marks is not going to give us expedited consideration, which is concerning to me with respect to the outcome of the case,” Rhoades said.
Regardless of the outcome of the case, he anticipates that the “losers are going to appeal,” sending the case to the state Supreme Court.
From the Montana Supreme Court, he expects a “fair hearing” and that bills passed this legislative session pertaining to abortion could have a positive impact on their suit as it pertains to the right to privacy.
“In ordinary circumstances I would say that we have a one-in-four chance (of winning), because we have this companion case on the right of privacy that involves abortion and this strategic need by the courts to protect that test, I think gives us a better chance than not, more likely than not that we can hope to prevail at the Supreme Court level when it gets there.”
Then came the emergency rule from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, released on Tuesday, which says “school districts should consider and be able to demonstrate consideration of parental concerns” when adopting mask rules.
Rhoades interprets “should” as a “command.”
But that raises another legal question of what authority the Montana DPHHS has over a school board, he said.
Rhoades criticized district superintendents for issuing statements intending to maintain their universal masking policies, saying they overstepped their bounds and should have turned to their school boards.
“They said ‘you know I run this town, or this school, I’m the sheriff, and we’re going to do what I say.’ So there’s a lot of problems with that reaction,” Rhoades said.
'We could change the board'
The conversation toward the end of the meeting turned to upcoming school board elections this spring. Hertz introduced Gehl to the crowd and welcomed his perspective on the topic.
“He’s on our side, he’s the good guy,” Hertz said of Gehl.
There will be six trustee positions up for election this spring, including his own, Gehl said.
Gehl was appointed to the board this past spring and will have to run in the next school election to maintain his seat.
He self-identified as a “conservative voice” on the board and indicated that two others may lean that way, but did not name specific trustees.
“If we get myself reelected and five more we could change the board,” Gehl said.
Some in attendance wondered how to recall trustees serving on public school district boards in the area. Gehl advised that it may be easier to change the makeup of the board during the spring election rather than taking the recall route.
“We really need to organize, that’s going to be our main platform is our voters and getting it out there and getting these people off the board, because that’s the only way we’re going to make a true difference here,” Hertz said.