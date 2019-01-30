Groups working on Missoula’s 10-year plan to end homelessness celebrated their successes of the past seven years while acknowledging the challenges that remain ahead of them.
Mayor John Engen kicked off Tuesday's 12-person panel discussion by telling the groups that by working together, they’re making intractable problems solvable.
“The progress is significant and real,” Engen said before the two-hour discussion. “It isn’t happening fast enough, and you are not done, but … there is increasing momentum with your advocacy and enthusiasm.”
Theresa Williams, Missoula’s Reaching Home coordinator, noted that the first phase of the 10-year effort, from 2012 to 2014, involved creating “rapid, visible and meaningful” changes in working with people who found themselves homeless for one reason or another.
The second phase, from 2015 to 2018, focused on building a coordinated entry system among care providers across the spectrum, where people weren’t turned away if they sought aid through the wrong agency. This includes a wide range of groups, including the YWCA, the Poverello Center, the Western Montana Mental Health Center, Volunteers of America, the Union Gospel Mission, the Open Aid Alliance and the Missoula Police Department.
“We’re doing our best at the local level to change so we can rapidly respond,” Williams told a standing-room-only crowd of supporters in the City Council chambers. “We’re building a plane while we’re flying it.”
She noted that in the past few years they’ve harnessed technology to better gauge the number of people who are homeless in Missoula, as well as the numbers and locations of long-term housing for them.
They now have a person working as a housing navigator to help pair people with homes, as well as a housing retention specialist to maintain people’s housing security. They’re connecting homeless people with employers, as well as with federal programs like Supplemental Security Income to help people living with a mental illness or other disability.
Panel moderator Susan Hay Patrick, the chief executive officer of United Way of Missoula County, co-chaired the original steering committee, and said she was thrilled with the progress so far.
“Planning the work is one thing. Working the plan is where the rubber meets the road, and today we are fortunate to have a panel of dedicated, passionate people who change lives every day,” Hay Patrick said. “I know in our line of work a lot of people work in silos — or what I prefer to call cylinders of excellence — and … now they are one big, happy family of the coordinated outreach team.”
Their next task, Williams said, is to make adjustments to ensure their efforts are sustainable from 2019 to 2022.
“Others say this is the hardest phase,” Williams said. “We haven’t ended homelessness … and maintaining the changes and building the infrastructure is difficult. It’s important to spend time on the ground but changing the system is important too. It’s a balance we’re trying to find; not just narrowing in but zooming out to see the big picture.
“The job is to make homelessness rare, brief and one-time only.”
One of those goals involves getting more than the “point in time” snapshot of homeless people which takes place Jan. 31 from sunset to sunrise. Instead, Williams said they need to know the homeless people in Missoula County year-round to better serve their needs, and they’re using technology and the multiple agencies to help fill in those blanks.
They also want to find better ways to prevent people from experiencing homelessness, and ensure that everyone has rapid access to safe, long-term housing that is sustainable to them. And one audience member asked them to help find homes for people who had to register as a violent or sexual offender.
To reach those goals, panel members said they need to work closely with landlords to explain the programs and make them willing to take chances. They also asked business owners to consider hiring those who are down on their luck but also have skills to share.
"Give me the name, number of a business. When I meet homeless people, all have some sort of work ability," said Randy Krastel, a police officer who patrols downtown Missoula. "They are still able to do this, but are at the lowest point of their lives. They're carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and I can find that work.
"Not every homeless person has some sort of substance abuse, and the vast majority don't want to be homeless … They're everything from a 3-year-old to someone in their 90s. It's amazing giving someone hope and direction, which you all can do, too. It will change their lives and yours."
But perhaps most important, they need to educate the community about who the people are in Missoula who are homeless for whatever reason, and Hay Patrick said she believes they’re on their way.
“I think people are slowly learning that their stereotypes about homeless people being on the courthouse lawn are inaccurate,” Hay Patrick said. “Many are homeless families who are hidden. We’re slowly learning there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”
Even with more work left to do, Erik Amundson with the federal office of Housing and Urban Development in Helena, applauded the groups’ accomplishments.
“You have really embraced the model we have promoted. The really successful communities across the country have used those coordinated plans,” Amundson said. “Other groups across Montana and regionally look to Missoula as a leader, so I thank you for what you have done.”