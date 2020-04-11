Missoula groups receive Blue Cross Blue Shield donations

Missoula organizations are among the recipients of the $1 million fund established by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban Indian Health Centers in five cities statewide, including Missoula, received $15,000 each; YMCAs in six cities, including Missoula, received $10,000 each; and YWCAs in four cities, including Missoula, also received $10,000 each.

Overall, the COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund, administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, is delivering $400,000 to organizations that provide community-based social services, $300,000 to groups that bolster health care providers and access to care, and $100,000 each to nonprofits that reinforce food security, child care, and senior care, the agency said in a news release.

Grants included statewide organizations such as the Montana Food Bank Network ($75,000), the Red Cross of Montana ($20,000) and NAMI Montana ($45,000).

“Our mission is to provide a boost to organizations who are on the front lines of dealing with this pandemic, whether providing direct care or strengthening services that are needed now more than ever,” said John Doran, the company's divisional vice president of external affairs.

