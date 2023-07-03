Missoula's large and ever-growing Muslim community urgently needs a new place of worship as they've lost access to the space they've been using for years.

The International Muslim House, located on Fifth Street near the University of Montana campus, is owned by the university. Also the headquarters of the Montana Islamic Society, the large house has been used as a mosque for Muslims to pray every week for a long time. It's been crucial for local Muslim community members, students and refugees from other countries who have settled in Montana.

But now, UM plans to renovate the house and use it as residential housing instead of a gathering space.

"It's a very urgent problem for us," said Aseel Niazai, a member of the Missoula Muslim community who is originally from Afghanistan. He's also a representative of a refugee advocacy organization.

Niazai estimates there's probably between 400 and 500 Muslims in Missoula.

"We are growing day by day," he said. "We have a large population from Afghanistan. We have lots of people from Iraq, Syria, and countries in Africa like the Democratic Republic of Congo."

The International Muslim House serves as a gathering place for people from countries where there isn't a huge population in Missoula as well, such as Egypt, Malaysia and Turkey, for example.

The house is important, Niazai said, because it's big enough to accommodate large groups and special religious events. It also allows people to come and go as they need, because sometimes a person's work schedule means they have to come pray at odd times of day. There are private rooms and a kitchen for communal meals, with a refrigerator to store meat for special occasions or to donate to people in need.

UM has reserved a space in the University Center for people to use as a meeting and prayer space, but Niazai said it will be inadequate over the long-term. It's too small, has no kitchen and lacks separate floors for men and women like the current house. Also, it won't be available all the time.

Niazai said he's met with Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess to discuss the issue.

"This is a priority for us," Niazai said, noting that other problems and issues have been pushed to the backburner.

Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communications at the University of Montana, said the university is taking many of the houses it owns along Fifth and Sixth Streets offline for renovations. The plan is to use them to expand the University's housing supply in the years ahead.

“The International Muslim House has been used as a meeting space for Muslim students and others in the community for the past few years,” Kuntz explained. “Nobody has lived in this house, rather, it has been used for meetings and prayer.”

The building is not to be confused with the International House, which houses international students and will not be changed.

“At the International Muslim House, the University will proceed with a renovation to take what has been a meeting space and return it to a living space owned by UM,” Kuntz said. “It has not been determined yet if students or employees will rent this place once the renovation is complete.”

Muslims pray five times a day every day, but the most important prayer of the week is the day of gathering on Friday. So the Muslim community hosts a congregational prayer on that day in Missoula.

This past Friday, June 30, was the last day that the Muslim community in Missoula held a gathering at their only mosque in the area. After the afternoon congregational prayer, a group of men were busy moving rugs, religious books and furniture out of the house.

"We need to have a big place because we, as a Muslim community, are growing day by day so we need to have an appropriate place," Niazai said. "So, everyone is working on it."