Missoula gyms react, adapt to coronavirus closure

“People come to our gym because a lot of is the social interaction, the people and the coaches stuff, and we’re trying to create the chance for them to do that online,” Marshall said. “We’ve gotten really good support and really good engagement from our members.”

There were some technical hiccups first, as one class went longer than Zoom’s conferencing calls allow and it cut out in the middle of the workout. But it did not take long for them to develop a system that's working for members.

The video sessions allow athletes to watch their instructor, interact with other members and be coached at the same time. The gym equipment they will be using is now checked out and on hand, and many of the exercises are things most members have previously done.

One challenge has been to figure out the intensity of the workouts. Exercise is directly related to good health, but over-training can weaken the immune system and the central nervous system, so the coaches recommend just a little moderation for a group that loves to push things to the limit.

“It’s just making sure all the members know that, ‘Hey, in this time, we’re not trying to go 100%, we want to pull back a little bit,’” Kwasney said. “We want keep the mind and body active, but we want to be healthy about doing that at the same time.”