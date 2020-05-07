Missoula gyms, theaters, museums prepare as reopening nears

By May 15, gyms, theaters and museums in Montana can operate at half-capacity and with social distancing measures in place, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday.
The move is a further step to loosen restrictions in the first phase of a gradual reopening of the state. On April 26 Bullock lifted a statewide stay-at-home order, and the following day retail operations could open with limited capacity and distancing measures. On Monday restaurants, breweries, bars and other dine-in venues were also able to open at half-capacity and following strict sanitation protocols.
“In consultation with public health experts, we have determined that these businesses can carefully reopen under strict capacity, social distancing and sanitation guidelines,” Bullock said in a press release. “As Montana continues to aggressively manage the virus and we move forward with the plan to reopen, I am again reminding Montanans that social distancing is vital to continue curbing the virus. All of us must do our part to stay open and stay on a path of decline in positive cases.”
Kelley Durbin, the CEO and founder of Mismo Gymnastics in Missoula, said she was immensely relieved to hear the news that gyms and fitness studios can reopen next week.
"It's huge because we have literally been closed for seven weeks," she said. "So we have brought in zero dollars since March 15. That's $90,000. So we are currently operating at a $90,000 loss."
For a small, locally owned business, that's a big deal. She employs dozens of workers, and the day they closed the business had 700 students.
Durbin noted that parents are pining for a place for their kids to go during the day.
"Parents that are working, these kids are going nuts," she said. "These parents that we've been doing Zoom calls with, they are thrilled. They're like, 'Oh, my God.' The kids are normally in the gym two to five hours a day, and they're literally climbing the walls at home. Parents are like, 'Can you take my child?' and we would love to."
She noted that she'll still be only running at about one-seventh the capacity over the summer, and they've got safety and sanitization procedures in place. They have a phased plan in place, and Durbin said she's excited to stop filling out applications for government loans and grants.
"We're hoping, pray to God, come Labor Day in September that we look like a normal gym again," she said.
Under the state's requirements, gyms may operate at 50% capacity with frequent sanitation. Masks should be worn by staff and by members when possible. Indoor group classes are not allowed, though outdoors may be if social distancing is followed and in groups of 10 or less.
Gyms must also make hand sanitizer available, and people need to maintain 6 feet between themselves and others on equipment and locker rooms. While physical training is allowed if distancing can be maintained, indoor group classes are not allowed. Outdoor classes are an option, however, if distancing is possible or groups are kept below 10.
Gym pools, as well as those at public accommodations like hotels and motels, may also operate at half-capacity. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says that pool water when properly maintained deactivates the virus. Pool classes are also allowed under proper distancing.
Daniel Burgess, who owns the Lagree MT fitness studio on the Westside in Missoula with his wife, said he was unclear about whether they can operate because Bullock's order stated that "indoor group classes" aren't allowed.
"We're thrilled with the headline, but there's still significant confusion for business owners," he said. "The details exclude indoor group fitness classes, seemingly negating the very thing that fitness studios offer. It's like telling a restaurant they can open up but their menu is limited to one item."
Burgess believes that if his business adheres to all social distancing and sanitization requirements indoors, it should be a "non-issue."
The mid-May date to reopen gyms, theaters and museums was settled on in consultation with businesses and local public health offices to give them time to prepare to follow guidance, a press release from Bullock's office said.
The Missoula Art Museum was encouraged by the announcement.
"We are thrilled at MAM that the governor has decided museums can reopen with protocols and social distancing in place. We feel ready for that and so now we’re delighted to be able to pivot and go back into gear with our planning to reopen,” MAM Executive Director Laura Millin said.
The MAM was not yet ready to discuss firm dates and will confirm the guidelines and its reopening plan with the Missoula City-County Health Department, which has previously set stricter rules than the state. Barring any conflicts, she said, the MAM is “ready to roll.”
The theater chain AMC, which operates cineplexes on North Reserve Street and at Southgate Mall, did not respond to inquiries via email or phone.
The nonprofit Roxy Theater, which has been closed since March 16, will be “assessing the governor’s recommendations and figuring out its plans soon,” said Mike Steinberg, the executive director.
They’ve already been discussing options on when and how they can reopen and had thought some time in June seemed more likely. Among the many factors they need to consider are the community’s response to the idea, the financial viability of limited-capacity screenings, and what movies would even be available. The release schedule of new films depends on theaters coming back online nationwide, not piecemeal reopenings on a state-by-state basis.
The requirements for theaters, which include 50% capacity and 6 feet of social distancing between families or social groups, and heightened sanitary practices, might fundamentally alter the experience. Movies call for “suspension of disbelief” and an escape from reality, he said.
“With those precautions, which are needed, in place, it does sort of interfere with what the purpose of a movie theater is.”
Movie theaters and museums that don't have touch interactions or displays may also open at half-capacity on May 15, though live-performance theaters and interactive museums must remain closed.
The 6-foot distancing requirement must be maintained and hand sanitizing or washing stations must be available. Sanitizing and cleaning must occur at least ever two hours, and shields between workers and attendees should be installed whenever possible.
Gyms, theaters and museums should all post signs telling people with symptoms to stay home.
If cases are confirmed to be associated with these facilities, they must be thoroughly cleaned according to the CDC's guidelines.
By Thursday, Montana had 456 cases of COVID-19. Since the end of the stay-at-home order, the state has not added more than three laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus a day. Because it can take about two weeks for people to show symptoms, any increase in cases from lifting restrictions will take time to become apparent.
