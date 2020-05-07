Missoula gyms, theaters, museums prepare as reopening nears

"It's huge because we have literally been closed for seven weeks," she said. "So we have brought in zero dollars since March 15. That's $90,000. So we are currently operating at a $90,000 loss."

For a small, locally owned business, that's a big deal. She employs dozens of workers, and the day they closed the business had 700 students.

Durbin noted that parents are pining for a place for their kids to go during the day.

"Parents that are working, these kids are going nuts," she said. "These parents that we've been doing Zoom calls with, they are thrilled. They're like, 'Oh, my God.' The kids are normally in the gym two to five hours a day, and they're literally climbing the walls at home. Parents are like, 'Can you take my child?' and we would love to."

She noted that she'll still be only running at about one-seventh the capacity over the summer, and they've got safety and sanitization procedures in place. They have a phased plan in place, and Durbin said she's excited to stop filling out applications for government loans and grants.

"We're hoping, pray to God, come Labor Day in September that we look like a normal gym again," she said.