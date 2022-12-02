Missoula Head Start moves to Cold Springs School after flooding at Whittier

The Missoula Head Start program will ride out the rest of its academic year in the Cold Springs School building after a leaky pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms in the old Whittier School.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, a small, three-inch long pipe developed a half-inch break on the third floor of Whittier School and filled about 80% of the classrooms with 3 inches of water, according to Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Russ Lodge.

“As you can imagine, the building is not usable right now and we’re really uncertain as we work through this, how much damage is in that building,” Lodge said, noting that it couple take weeks to properly assess.

As a result, the local Head Start program needed to find a new home — and fast.

The program operated out of four classrooms in Whittier school. Staff worked over Thanksgiving break to move into their temporary location at Cold Springs School. Altogether, Head Start students only missed a few days of school as classes resumed on Monday.

"They've been great to work with," said MCPS communications director Tyler Christensen about the staff with Head Start. "They are very understanding, very flexible."

In June, the district will reevaluate the situation after they’re able to assess the damage and insurance coverage.

“There’s just so many unknowns right now with Whittier, so you couldn’t even speculate on what might be the results of that water damage,” Lodge said.

Daysprings was on site at Whittier this week to mop up the mess. The district’s insurance companies are working to file a claim for the damage.

The Whittier building was only being used by the Head Start program. The two tenants in the Cold Springs building will not be impacted by their new neighbors.

“It really is probably healthy for that building to have some use and not just sit idle,” Lodge said.