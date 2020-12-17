Missoula health board extends COVID-19 directives through the new year

With a change in state leadership less than a month away and no word yet from incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on whether he will continue the COVID-19 mitigation measures put in place by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, the Missoula City-County Board of Health approved a new rule Thursday that will extend the statewide measures, as well as local orders.
The new rule does not add new restrictions in Missoula County. Rather, it compiles local restrictions with current statewide directives, such as the mask mandate and requirement for bars, restaurants and casinos to operate at 50% capacity and close at 10 p.m.
"That keeps that in place as we change state administration because we don't know what, if anything, will come out of the new state administration," Leahy told the Missoulian. "It takes us through the new year with some consistency and some predictability as to what the restrictions are."
Leahy said the Missoula City-County Health Department will "keep watching the numbers" and see if any new or different directives come from the state, which may necessitate the revision of local rules.
Gianforte has not said if he will continue the current statewide measures when he takes office on Jan. 4. Earlier this year, he said he favored “personal responsibility” over mandates.
On Thursday, the Board of Health also supported the decision to send a letter to the Montana Legislature that outlines concerns over lawmakers' decision to hold the 90-day legislative session in-person without a mask requirement.
"It has a chilling effect on our ability to participate in that important legislative session as we do every year," Leahy said.
Leahy noted that people like herself who are in more vulnerable age groups may be discouraged from participating in the session at a time when there are already draft bill requests to remove the authority of local health boards and health officers as they currently exist in state law.
Board of Health chair Ross Miller said that he felt the Legislature's decision to not require masks violates the state Constitution because of the impact it could have on a person's ability to testify and participate in the session.
"I think it's really important that we are on record with our position," Miller said.
Leahy said it will be important for public health officials in Missoula to be involved in the session, along with a number of advocates, lobbyists and professional organizations, as lawmakers consider issues such as the authority and function of a local health board. Leahy said local control is especially important in Montana, and noted that local health departments make decisions over a broad range of things, including air and water quality issues.
The Board of Health's decision to adopt the new rule that compiles and extends the current statewide and local directives comes as Missoula County is experiencing fewer cases than it has in past weeks. As of Thursday, the county was at an average of 43 cases per 100,000 people, which is down from an average of 80 cases for the same population in recent weeks. Still, the current average is higher than the county's goal of 25 or fewer cases per 100,000, at which point local health officials may consider easing restrictions.
On another positive note, the Missoula City-County Health Department will soon have a quicker turnaround time for virus test results as it begins sending test specimens to the University of Montana for processing. Leahy said UM is setting up PCR testing under a contract with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, which will mean the county could receive test results in 24 hours or less.
