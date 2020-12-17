Missoula health board extends COVID-19 directives through the new year

With a change in state leadership less than a month away and no word yet from incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on whether he will continue the COVID-19 mitigation measures put in place by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, the Missoula City-County Board of Health approved a new rule Thursday that will extend the statewide measures, as well as local orders.

The new rule does not add new restrictions in Missoula County. Rather, it compiles local restrictions with current statewide directives, such as the mask mandate and requirement for bars, restaurants and casinos to operate at 50% capacity and close at 10 p.m.

"That keeps that in place as we change state administration because we don't know what, if anything, will come out of the new state administration," Leahy told the Missoulian. "It takes us through the new year with some consistency and some predictability as to what the restrictions are."

Leahy said the Missoula City-County Health Department will "keep watching the numbers" and see if any new or different directives come from the state, which may necessitate the revision of local rules.