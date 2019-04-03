Missoula health care executive Joyce Dombrouski appeared Wednesday before the Legislature's Senate Education Committee in advance of an anticipated confirmation vote for her appointment to the Montana Board of Regents.
The Board of Regents governs the Montana University System and counts seven members appointed by the governor. Gov. Steve Bullock appointed Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana. Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, introduced the resolution in support of her confirmation.
At the brief hearing, Dombrouski noted she is a Montana native who grew up in Fairfield, and she earned a bachelor's degree from Montana State University, a master's degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and recently a certificate of public health through the University of Montana.
In her work with Providence Health and Services Montana, she oversees St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, and 2,500 employees and providers.
"I have personally seen and experienced the benefits of a university education," Dombrouski told the committee. "The future of our state and the nation's health care system depend on a well-educated workforce."
No proponents or opponents spoke at the brief hearing, and the only question for the regent candidate was tongue in cheek.
"Do you consider yourself a Bobcat, a Grizzly, or a Golden Gopher?" said Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell.
The Golden Gophers are the mascot of the University of Minnesota.
Dombrouski said she considered herself all of the above.
Committee leadership anticipated the full Senate soon would confirm Dombrouski's appointment. If confirmed, Dombrouski will step into the post as Chair Fran Albrecht of Missoula completes more than her term.
“Joyce Dombrouski brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Board, not only from her years in health care, but also leadership during times of significant change, board service, an understanding of systems, a commitment to Montana, an appreciation of the importance of higher education and someone who understands and exemplifies servant leadership," Albrecht said. "She will be an excellent addition to the Board of Regents.”
In a letter to the governor's office expressing her interest in the role, Dombrouski listed the organizations to which she has held leadership positions. They include the State of Montana Board of Nursing, the Advisory Council of the MSU Nursing Program, the UM Family Medicine Residency Program, and the national board of the Catholic Health Association, among others.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities the Montana University System has given me," Dombrouski said in the letter. "I would be humbled and privileged to continue working towards a collective vision, serving as an MUS regent."