Missoula health department announces new location for COVID testing, vaccination

The Missoula City-County health department is moving both its COVID testing and vaccination facilities to a new location.

It will set up shop at 3665 W. Broadway, where COVID testing and vaccination will be available at the same location. The health department will begin working out of that facility on Dec. 20.

The health department's testing site is on Flynn Lane and its vaccination clinic is in Southgate Mall. Hobby Lobby recently received a building permit for the Southgate location. The space was originally occupied by Sears and then it was Lucky's Market before it became the health department's main vaccination center.

“The health department will continue to provide these essential COVID-19 services for the foreseeable future,” Missoula City-County Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in a news release.

Those who are age 18 years or older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster shot as well, the release said. As of Dec. 6, approximately 35% of people fully vaccinated in Missoula County have received a booster shot.

“As vaccine uptake remains low abroad and here at home, we’re at risk for new variants popping up," COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said. "Our testing facility is preparing to handle whatever omicron throws at us and we’re encouraging every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t done so already.”

There were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missoula on Wednesday, with 259 cases considered active. There have been 17,575 cumulative cases in Missoula County, according to health department data.

The county is averaging 15 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The death toll from the COVID pandemic is 187 in Missoula County, 2,778 in the state and 790,000 nationally.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

