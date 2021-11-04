Missoula health department announces vaccination clinics for those aged 5 to 11

The Missoula City-County Health Department is gearing up to vaccinate those aged 5 to 11 against COVID.

In a Thursday news release, the health department said several health care providers in Missoula County are planning to administer shots in that age group starting on Monday.

“Kids are definitely at risk for COVID-19,” said Shaina Rogers, a pediatrician with Providence Montana, in the release. “I feel like it’s been a really rough year, especially for our children. I think we all want to move forward and put this chapter behind us. The best way to do that is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The health department and Community Medical Center will begin offering clinics for kids next week, and Missoula County Public Schools is also planning to offer the shots in partnership with Granite Pharmacy and Western Montana Clinic. The University of Montana is providing childhood vaccinations through Curry Health Center.

Information for parents about childhood vaccination, as well as other general COVID information, can be found at covid19.missoula.co.

For those wishing to get the vaccine for their children through the health department, appointments can be made online at missoulainfo.com starting in the afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 6. Appointments are required. Clinic hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Community Medical Center is offering its children's clinic at Community FirstCare at 2230 N. Reserve Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9-12. Appointments are required and are only available online at CommunityFirstCare.com.

Missoula County Public Schools parents should be receiving an email from Granite Pharmacy on how to make an appoint for a clinic that will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. That clinic will take place at the district's administration building at 909 South Ave. W.

Curry Health Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and walk-ins are welcome, with no appointment required. It is open to everyone — an affiliation with the University of Montana is not needed.

The health department said several other local providers are working to plan vaccination clinics for the 5 to 11 age group.

Those wishing to consult a physician about getting their child vaccinated are encouraged to do so, the release said. People who do not have access to a primary care physician can call Partnership Health Center at 406-258-4789 to learn more about those services, regardless of the ability to pay.

“These decisions can be challenging,” Dr. Emma Wright, a family physician with PHC, said in the release. “I really want to encourage patients and parents to talk to their physicians and other health care providers about their concerns. We’re here to help and to be open and supportive.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

