Missoula health department offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible patients

“Making appointments will help us ensure we have adequate staffing and supplies,” Farr said. “Our goal is to have each appointment be as safe, comfortable and smooth as possible.”

Farr noted that there has been confusion between the recently approved booster shots and third doses. Since late August, third doses have been authorized for immunocompromised patients. Those shots, of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, are authorized solely for patients with compromised immunity. The department has administered about 400 of those third doses to eligible patients.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the differences between boosters and third doses,” Farr said. “The third shots are for a fairly small number of patients, while the boosters approved this month are available to the groups authorized by the FDA and CDC.”

Farr said the vaccine center also continues to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and patients may either make an appointment or walk in for those. The Southgate site is out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.

