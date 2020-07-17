Missoula health department offers guidance for positive COVID-19 cases in the workplace

"We’ve heard concerns from local businesses about what they need to do to protect their staff and our fellow Missoulians if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19," the guidance states.

The document explains that a person will be notified if they test positive for COVID-19 and will be given an order to isolate by a health department case investigator. The investigator will also ask the person to tell their employer and interview them to identify close contacts.

Case investigators are required to follow state and federal laws regarding disclosing personal medical information, so they have to be careful about talking with employers about a positive case, the guidance document states.

Ideally, the staff member will also give the case investigator permission to speak freely with the employer, but if they do not grant permission, the case investigator will still contact the employer, but will have to speak in more general terms.

Staff members cannot return to work until they are released by the Health Department

The actions a business takes in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, including whether it must temporarily close, depend on factors such as when the sick staff person worked, with whom they had close contact and in what areas of the business they routinely worked.