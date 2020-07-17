Missoula health department offers guidance for positive COVID-19 cases in the workplace

New guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department released Friday aims to help employers and businesses navigate positive COVID-19 cases and exposures in the workplace.
The guidance, titled "What to Expect if a Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19," is available on the county's website, and explains processes including patient notification, case investigation and contact tracing, and cleaning and sanitizing when there is an active case. It also explains what can and cannot be shared regarding an individual's private health information, as well as instances of when it might be appropriate to share case information.
For example, a restaurant or event with a lot of people coming and going where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 might share some information because it would otherwise be very difficult to notify all potential close contacts.
The guidance for employers comes as cases continue to increase in Missoula and across the state. On Friday, the state added 127 new COVID-19 cases. Missoula County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new hospitalization of a resident, bringing the county to a total of 48 active COVID-19 cases and two active hospitalizations. To date, the county has had a cumulative total of 157 positive COVID-19 cases, with 108 recoveries and one death.
"We’ve heard concerns from local businesses about what they need to do to protect their staff and our fellow Missoulians if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19," the guidance states.
The document explains that a person will be notified if they test positive for COVID-19 and will be given an order to isolate by a health department case investigator. The investigator will also ask the person to tell their employer and interview them to identify close contacts.
Case investigators are required to follow state and federal laws regarding disclosing personal medical information, so they have to be careful about talking with employers about a positive case, the guidance document states.
Ideally, the staff member will also give the case investigator permission to speak freely with the employer, but if they do not grant permission, the case investigator will still contact the employer, but will have to speak in more general terms.
Staff members cannot return to work until they are released by the Health Department
The actions a business takes in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, including whether it must temporarily close, depend on factors such as when the sick staff person worked, with whom they had close contact and in what areas of the business they routinely worked.
A temporary closure may be needed in some situations to complete additional cleaning and sanitization, or if a business does not have enough staff to operate because a significant percentage of staff have to quarantine. Closures are usually done voluntarily by the business after consulting with the case investigator, according to the document from the health department.
If a staff member has symptoms and is being tested for COVID-19, they will be required by the health department to quarantine until they get their test results. Test results are typically returned within 72 hours, but some tests can take up to two weeks or more, especially as the county is experiencing delays in getting results back from labs.
The county is currently working on getting the equipment needed to do rapid testing, which takes about 20 minutes per test to process and allows nurses to immediately instruct a person to quarantine, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr told the Missoulian on Friday.
"We're working on turning our drive-thru testing facility into a facility where you can get the rapid tests and then if the rapid test comes back positive, we would then send the PCR test to the lab for confirmation," Farr said.
The county will continue nasal swab testing at its testing site in addition to the rapid testing. The testing process currently takes people 8 minutes or less in the drive-thru, but Farr said they will have to make some changes at the testing site in order to accommodate the extra processing time required for the rapid test "without having to go from being able to test 80 to 100 people a day down to only being able to test 30 people a day."
The University of Montana sent an email alert on Thursday saying Curry Health Center confirmed UM Campus was “impacted by positive COVID-19 tests,” which Farr said were diagnosed with rapid testing. Farr said the cases still have to go through PCR confirmatory testing with the state lab before the county can include those cases in its total case count, which she noted as one drawback of rapid testing.
Farr said the county is managing the cases to complete contact tracing and ensure positive cases are in isolation.
The alert from UM sent Thursday included no information regarding when the tests were taken or how many were positive.
“(The) university regards information about cases, testing, quarantine and/or isolation of students, faculty or staff to be protected by privacy laws,” UM Director of Communications Paula Short wrote in a statement to the Missoulian.
Short told the Montana Kaimin Thursday the positive cases were all students.
Farr said the health department does not report numbers or details about cases tied to a specific location "in order to manage expectations and protect the privacy of everyone involved, although a place may decide to share that information publicly.
The email alert was sent to remind the campus community that cases are rising in Missoula and that people should practice mitigation such as wearing masks and washing hands to reduce their exposure to the novel virus, Short wrote in her email. Short also wrote that the university would not share any information about the cases beyond what the health department does.
Farr also reiterated how the statewide mask mandate affects Missoula County in a video Friday. In Missoula County — as well as every county in the state with more than four active cases — people ages 5 and older now need to wear face coverings at certain indoor public settings, as well as certain outdoor settings as indicated by the governor's directive. Face shields are not a replacement for face coverings in Missoula County, where the face covering rule is not dependent upon the number of active cases and is effective until further notice.
Additionally, Farr said in a video Friday that the local rule does not allow for any kind of artist, speaker or performer exemption, and that it requires people wear face coverings inside settings that might not be open to the public if they do not allow for 6 feet of social distancing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.