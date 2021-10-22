 Skip to main content
Missoula health department to offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters
Virus Outbreak Boosters

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen Dec. 23 in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Missoula City-County Health Department will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible county residents starting on Monday, Oct. 25.

The boosters will be available at the department's vaccine site at Southgate Mall inside the old Lucky's Market space. The ability to schedule appointments for Monday or later will be available on the health department’s website starting Saturday, Oct. 23.

Before scheduling an appointment, patients should make sure they fit one of the criteria below:

• 65 years and older (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (Moderna)

• Anyone who previously received a Johnson & Johnson (also known as Janssen) shot is eligible.

There must be at least six months between a patient’s second dose and booster dose for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. For Johnson & Johnson, qualified individuals should wait two months between their first one shot dose and the booster.

At the health department clinic at Southgate Mall, boosters will be only available by appointment to assure adequate staffing and supply. County residents need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Appointments are available by calling 258-INFO (4636), option 3 or online at missoulainfo.com.

According to the health department, as of Friday, 66% of Missoula County's eligible population has been fully vaccinated. 

Missoula County reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 2,770 active cases. There have been 159 deaths and 15,754 total cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to the health department.

