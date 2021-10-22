Missoula health department to offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters

The Missoula City-County Health Department will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible county residents starting on Monday, Oct. 25.

The boosters will be available at the department's vaccine site at Southgate Mall inside the old Lucky's Market space. The ability to schedule appointments for Monday or later will be available on the health department’s website starting Saturday, Oct. 23.

Before scheduling an appointment, patients should make sure they fit one of the criteria below:

• 65 years and older (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (Moderna)

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (Moderna)

• Anyone who previously received a Johnson & Johnson (also known as Janssen) shot is eligible.

There must be at least six months between a patient’s second dose and booster dose for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. For Johnson & Johnson, qualified individuals should wait two months between their first one shot dose and the booster.