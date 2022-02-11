Missoula health department to provide remaining at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Missoula City-County Health Department will continue distributing its allotment of at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits on Monday.

Tests can be picked up from the COVID-19 testing center located at 3665 West Broadway. Each kit contains two at-home COVID-19 tests, and one kit will be distributed per household.

The health department asks that those who are picking up a test kit use the testing entrance to the parking lot. Those who are picking up kits will not need to get out of their car to receive an at-home test kit.

The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:

Monday: 3-7 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: No hours.

The health department will provide kits to the public until stock runs out.

