Missoula health department to provide remaining at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Missoula City-County Health Department will continue distributing its allotment of at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits on Monday.
Tests can be picked up from the COVID-19 testing center located at 3665 West Broadway. Each kit contains two at-home COVID-19 tests, and one kit will be distributed per household.
The health department asks that those who are picking up a test kit use the testing entrance to the parking lot. Those who are picking up kits will not need to get out of their car to receive an at-home test kit.
The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:
- Monday: 3-7 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday: No hours.
The health department will provide kits to the public until stock runs out.