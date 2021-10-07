Missoula health department to revamp COVID contact tracing, case investigation

The Missoula City-County Health Department is implementing several changes to its COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing efforts to streamline the process.

Starting this week, residents identified as positive cases or close contacts will receive texts from the health department linking to a form that is required to be filled out, according to a Thursday news release from the health department. This process largely replaces the phone-call system.

Residents without cellphones will be still be notified with a call.

The health department wants to alert the public about the change and ensure residents do not confuse these messages with spam or phishing attempts, the release said.

Website links sent by the health department will begin with http://missoula.co. Residents with questions regarding forms can call 406-258-INFO.

The missoulainfo.com website will also be getting a face-lift — the health department plans on making the site easier for residents to navigate. It will be updated to include instructions and/or advice, like what to do if a child tests positive or was in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and close contacts they might find themselves with regarding the virus.

“Through these changes the health department’s goal is to create a more efficient and positive experience for the residents it serves,” the release said.

