Missoula health department urges awareness of monkeypox, no cases in Montana

While no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Montana amid a recent outbreak, county health officials are urging people to recognize the signs of the virus as community spread has been confirmed across multiple states.

The virus began spreading in parts of the world where it is not normally reported with cases initially popping up in parts of Europe in May 2022. There have been 11,466 cases of monkeypox globally in locations where the virus is not common, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from June 21.

In the United States, nearly 1,470 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 42 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the CDC reported on Thursday. Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, Mississippi, Alabama, Maine and Vermont have not reported any cases.

“Unfortunately, it is likely only a matter of time before monkeypox makes its way to Montana,” said Cindy Farr, the health promotion director for the Missoula City-County Health Department. “Thankfully, the strain of monkeypox currently circulating in the United States appears to be mild and there have been no deaths reported nationwide.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection of the virus, which is the same family of viruses as smallpox. While the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox, it is rarely fatal and most infections are considered minor.

Early signs of the illness include fever, malaise, headache, swollen lymph nodes and occasionally a cough or sore throat. A pimple-like rash can also form on a person's face, inside their mouth, or on other parts of their body such as hands, feet, chest or genitals, which eventually form scabs.

The rash goes through various stages before healing completely and illness associated with monkeypox usually lasts between two-to-four weeks.

Monkeypox spreads by close contact with an infected person by touching monkeypox lesions, encountering respiratory droplets, or by touching bedding, towels or other materials contaminated by the virus.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, the county health department recommends that those infected or exposed to the virus avoid skin-to-skin contact and avoid touching shared fabrics.

“Recognizing the signs of this virus remains important as it could easily be confused for other diseases,” Farr said. “Properly identifying and isolating anyone with monkeypox quickly will help us stop community spread.”

People who test positive for monkeypox are encouraged to isolate at home until all of their rash lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed. Close contacts should monitor their health for 21 days after their exposure by taking their temperature and other possible symptoms.

Nationally, monkeypox infections are most commonly reported in men who have sex with other men. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

“Anyone can get monkeypox. There should be no stigma attached to the LGBTQ community because of this. If anyone has any symptoms of monkeypox they should not hesitate to reach out to their provider immediately,” Farr said. “Having said that, we will work with community partners to educate and support vulnerable populations.”

There are no specific treatments available for infection at this time, however vaccines exist — but they’re difficult to come by.

The two vaccines currently available are only available in limited supply and the federal government is making efforts to procure more for wider distribution. In larger U.S. cities with high numbers of cases, the vaccines are limited to close contacts in most cases.

Because of the limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, it is unlikely a community the size of Missoula would be given any vaccine doses for several months, even if cases were reported in the area, the county health department said.