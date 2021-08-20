Missoula health department urges public to limit social circles

The Missoula City-County Health Department is asking county residents to reduce their social circles.

The health department reported 59 new COVID cases Friday.

The number of close contacts — people who have been exposed to a positive COVID patient — is also rising, according to a news release. The county said its contract tracing team is reporting "between 10 and 25 close contacts on average."

The backlog of close contacts is "growing quickly," the release said. Only six close contacts, on average, were reported during the winter surge of COVID cases.

The county said it is hiring more contact tracers.

"MCCHD would also like citizens to be aware that our delay in reaching out to close contacts will in no way impact their quarantine time," the release said. "Quarantine time is determined based on the date they were exposed, not the date the health department makes contact."

