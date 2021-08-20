Missoula health department urges public to limit social circles

The Missoula City-County Health Department is asking county residents to reduce their social circles.
The health department reported 59 new COVID cases Friday.
The number of close contacts — people who have been exposed to a positive COVID patient — is also rising, according to a news release. The county said its contract tracing team is reporting "between 10 and 25 close contacts on average."
The backlog of close contacts is "growing quickly," the release said. Only six close contacts, on average, were reported during the winter surge of COVID cases.
The county said it is hiring more contact tracers.
"MCCHD would also like citizens to be aware that our delay in reaching out to close contacts will in no way impact their quarantine time," the release said. "Quarantine time is determined based on the date they were exposed, not the date the health department makes contact."
There are currently 362 active COVID cases in the county with 103 deaths reported, according to health department data. There are 24 total COVID-related hospitalizations in the county, 11 of which are Missoula County residents.
Both St. Patrick's Hospital and Community Medical Center are facing capacity issues. On Thursday, Dr. James McKay, the chief physician executive for Providence Montana, said St. Patrick's has all of its ICU beds full, eight of whom are COVID patients.
Dr. Nicole Finke, pathologist and medical advisory for Community Medical's COVID task force, said in an email that the hospital has capacity to meet patient needs, but "this changes daily."
Community Medical has "adequate staff" and the turnover rate for staff is lower than national standard, Finke said.
The majority of COVID hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people.
"People think that they won’t catch the virus, or their symptoms will be mild because they have a strong immune system, or they’ve already had COVID so they think they’re immune now," Finke wrote. "The fact is we have cared for people of all ages who get this virus and have seen too many people die who never thought it would happen to them.
"This virus is highly contagious, and unvaccinated people are at high-risk."
