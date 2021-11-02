Missoula health officer asks parents to educate themselves on vaccine

The Missoula City-County Health Department is asking local parents and guardians to spend this week educating themselves about vaccines. That's because the Centers for Disease Control is expected to decide to follow the Food and Drug Administration and approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids age 5-11.

According to many media outlets, the vaccine is expected to be available for kids in that age range across the country as soon as Wednesday.

“The health department wants our community to make informed decisions about the health of our children. That’s easier to do when you are working with facts,” said Missoula health officer D’Shane Barnett. “The health department is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. The data from the clinic trials show the vaccine is safe.”

COVID-19 is the 7th leading cause of death in children ages 5-11, according to Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

Barnett hopes parents and guardians make time this week to talk with their doctor or pediatrician about any concerns they have about getting their child vaccinated against COVID-19, he said. He'd also like people to follow the health department's Facebook and Instagram feeds and share those posts so other parents in their circle will see it.

They'd also like people to beware of disinformation on social media.

If the CDC's approval meeting goes as anticipated, appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11 will be available at missoulainfo.com.

