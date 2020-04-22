Missoula health official addresses rodent feces, bedbugs found at Sleepy Inn

A Missoula public health official talked at length this week about the many violations found at the Sleepy Inn motel and offered more context.
Cindy Farr, the incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 response team, addressed the shocking health inspection report in a recorded address on Tuesday. Her address followed the Missoula City Council's decision to use $1.1 million of Tax Increment Financing to purchase the property as a temporary quarantine shelter and later affordable housing site.
"We've gotten a lot of questions about the condition of the Sleepy Inn," Farr said. She noted that routine motel and hotel inspections occur only once a year in Missoula County.
On Monday, the Missoulian reported that a health inspector had surveyed about half the rooms and turned up evidence of bed bugs, rodent feces, mold and unsafe wiring in the motel. He also found yellow tap water and "severe biological odors" emanating from some rooms, which he said could possibly be sewage.
"Several rooms had been vacant and sitting empty, so water was sitting in pipes and rooms attracted pests," Farr said Tuesday. "Rooms with more activity are not likely to attract pests. Pest issues can be more easily identified when people are coming into rooms. And empty rooms can get stuffy when they're not used."
She said all issues will be addressed.
The motel has been cited in the past by health department officials, she noted.
"We directed the owner to fix the issues and that is their responsibility," she said. "The department has followed up on pest complaints including bedbugs and noted remediation. In the past, there were major facility repairs due to violations."
The result, she said, was "significant improvement" in cleaning and pest management at the motel.
"While the facility is not in compliance, measures have been taken to improve the facility and operations," she said. "The public should recognize that hotels often have violations, and corrective action is what's important. Hotels work with the department instead of a heavy-handed approach and evictions of long-term renters."
Farr also said inspections are just a "snapshot" of a hotel's or motel's condition.
"Inspectors can't see every room in a hotel or motel during inspection," she said. "There isn't time or resources, so they inspect a sample of available rooms that have been cleaned and are available to rent out."
She also noted that conditions in a motel can change from manager to manager or season to season or room to room. With inspections only occurring once a year, Farr said "something could rise to the level of concern" after an inspection deemed the motel safe.
"Health inspections (for hotels and motels) are on limited regulation and are based on much different compliance pathways than other types of regulated establishments like restaurants," she noted.
On Monday, the council approved on a 9-3 vote using TIF funds to buy the motel on West Broadway for use as a temporary COVID-19 quarantine shelter. It will serve people without homes and others who need a safe place to stay. The city intends in the long run to develop the site into some form of affordable housing. City officials have said there will be a rigorous sanitizing process before the site is used as a shelter.
Farr said the visit by the health inspector to the Sleepy Inn was not a routine inspection but rather was requested to determine what changes need to be made to bring the facility into compliance.
Last week, Missoula Mayor John Engen said the city will use the same approach to developing affordable housing on the site as it's going to use on the old Missoula County library site. They'll most likely put out a request for proposals and see what private developers or nonprofit agencies can come up with. Because the city owns both the old library site and will own the Sleepy Inn site, tax savings can be passed onto renters or homeowners.
Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Housing and Community Development, noted that the site is attractive to developers because it lies both within an Urban Renewal District and an Opportunity Zone. That means developers are able to seek local TIF assistance and get federal tax breaks from the Opportunity Zone program if they build there.
Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, agreed with Pehan.
"When you can layer Opportunity Zones and TIF together, it's pretty powerful," Buchanan said. "It will help with the redevelopment process down the road."
A manager at the Sleepy Inn told the Missoulian that the owner was not available for comment.
