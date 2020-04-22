Missoula health official addresses rodent feces, bedbugs found at Sleepy Inn

She said all issues will be addressed.

The motel has been cited in the past by health department officials, she noted.

"We directed the owner to fix the issues and that is their responsibility," she said. "The department has followed up on pest complaints including bedbugs and noted remediation. In the past, there were major facility repairs due to violations."

The result, she said, was "significant improvement" in cleaning and pest management at the motel.

"While the facility is not in compliance, measures have been taken to improve the facility and operations," she said. "The public should recognize that hotels often have violations, and corrective action is what's important. Hotels work with the department instead of a heavy-handed approach and evictions of long-term renters."

Farr also said inspections are just a "snapshot" of a hotel's or motel's condition.

"Inspectors can't see every room in a hotel or motel during inspection," she said. "There isn't time or resources, so they inspect a sample of available rooms that have been cleaned and are available to rent out."