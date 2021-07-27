Missoula health officials issue 'urgent' warning to wear masks again

Children age 11 and younger especially should wear masks, social distance, and frequently sanitize their hands until a vaccine is approved in their age group, he said.

Barnett and county COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr both said it is especially critical that parents and guardians get children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 before they head back to the classroom next month, as summer camps and other child programs have been attributed to large COVID-19 clusters across the nation.

“We are at a critical point where those who have been delaying their vaccines, those who have been hesitating, need to step forward and protect themselves and our community," Farr said. "We have come too far to slide back now.”

The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and no appointment is necessary. All three FDA-authorized vaccines are available each day. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are free to the insured and uninsured. Clinic staff are always available to sit down and discuss any questions or concerns a patient may have before they decide to get vaccinated.