Missoula health officials issue 'urgent' warning to wear masks again

Health officials in Missoula issued a warning about COVID-19 on Tuesday as new cases and hospitalizations hit numbers not seen since the spring.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is now urging the community to "reignite their diligence" in preventing the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the county reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number reported since March 27 before vaccines were widely available to the general public.
There are 100 active cases in the county, which is the highest number since April 12 of this year. There are 12 individuals hospitalized with the disease in the county, which is the most since April 20.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people rose to 12 on Tuesday, just a month after hitting an all-time pandemic low of three on June 26.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reversed course and recommended that even fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks inside enclosed public areas. With that news, local health officials urge the public to start wearing masks again.
“Every layer of protection counts right now and dusting those masks off is a wise choice," said Missoula public health officer D'Shane Barnett. "With the highly transmissible delta variant present in our community, those who are old enough to get vaccinated should do so immediately."
Children age 11 and younger especially should wear masks, social distance, and frequently sanitize their hands until a vaccine is approved in their age group, he said.
Barnett and county COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr both said it is especially critical that parents and guardians get children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 before they head back to the classroom next month, as summer camps and other child programs have been attributed to large COVID-19 clusters across the nation.
“We are at a critical point where those who have been delaying their vaccines, those who have been hesitating, need to step forward and protect themselves and our community," Farr said. "We have come too far to slide back now.”
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and no appointment is necessary. All three FDA-authorized vaccines are available each day. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are free to the insured and uninsured. Clinic staff are always available to sit down and discuss any questions or concerns a patient may have before they decide to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is also critical to slowing the spread of the original strain and the highly transmissible delta variant, according to Farr and Barnett. All Missoula County residents, whether symptomatic or not, can book free COVID-19 tests at the Flynn Lane testing clinic or at a mobile testing clinic. Individuals who are exposed to large volumes of people at work are especially encouraged to take advantage of this service.