Missoula health officials provide guidance on at-home testing as fed program launches

Missoulians will soon be able to receive at-home COVID tests for free.

This week, the federal government launched a program to supply half a billion free COVID tests to Americans' homes to be distributed by the United States Postal Service. Each household is able to order four tests, regardless of the number of people at a residence.

On Jan. 7, the Biden administration announced that Department of Defense had secured a $51 million contract with Goldbelt Security LLC, an Alaskan company, for the delivery of over-the-counter COVID tests. The U.S. is purchasing existing test kits the company has, CNN reported earlier this month.

Montana is expected to get 650,000 at-home tests, a Missoula City-County Health Department release said. It also released guidance on what to do if a person tests positive for COVID at home.

People who do should isolate themselves, inform close contacts and fill out a form with the health department.

“The health department’s COVID-19 website provides a roadmap for positive individuals and close contacts,” COVID incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a news release. “We want residents to make use of this valuable resource.”

Isolation instructions can be found on the health department's website. The health department does not collect data on negative results, the release said.

If someone does have COVID symptoms, but tests negative at home, they are encouraged to book a PCR testing appointment. COVID tests and vaccinations are available at 3665 W. Broadway, the health department's new location for both services.

Missoula added 226 new COVID cases on Wednesday and has 2,310 considered active. The county also added one COVID death overnight, pushing the toll to 193 over the course of the pandemic.

There are 53 people hospitalized due to COVID, 32 of whom are Missoula County residents. There have been 20,926 cumulative cases in the county.

To order free COVID tests through the federal program, go to covidtests.gov.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.