Missoula hears ordinance proposal for sound amplification in city parks

The Missoula City Council discussed a proposed ordinance regarding PA system amplification devices in city parks on Monday night.

The ordinance would only apply to sound amplified by a PA system, and not to smaller devices with speakers that are common in Missoula's parks. Importantly, it does not regulate musical instruments played in community parks, a popular warm-weather pastime in the Garden City.

The idea behind the proposal is to prevent loud, amplified sounds from causing issues for those in the parks or living in residences nearby. It creates an ordinance for what has been a longtime park policy so that law enforcement is able to take action against violators.

"What we're trying to do is protect park users and neighbors around the parks," Missoula Recreation Superintendent Shirley Kinsey said on Tuesday. "Not only in the community parks, but in the neighborhood parks."

The proposed ordinance states that, "amplified sound is not allowed in or on most Missoula Parks, Trails or Conservation Lands and to establish that a permit is required for sound amplification in or on Missoula Parks, Trails or Conservation Lands that allow amplified sound."