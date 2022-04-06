Missoula Hellgate School District trustee candidates make introductions ahead of election

School board trustee candidates running for seats with Missoula County Public Schools and Hellgate School District introduced themselves to the community at an event Tuesday night ahead of the May 3 election.

A total of 13 candidates filed with the election office to run for six positions across four districts that will be opening up this year for the MCPS board. Five people are running for three open seats on Hellgate’s board.

Ten candidates attended Tuesday’s event in-person and four provided submitted comments to be read aloud by the event’s moderator, local writer and comedian Sarah Aswell. Karen Sherman (MCPS A), Taylor Ramos (MCPS B) and Michael Gehl (MCPS C) did not participate in the event at the Missoula Public Library.

Topics discussed by the candidates running to serve on the Hellgate Elementary School District board ranged from fiscal responsibility to parental rights at an event Tuesday evening at the Missoula Public Library.

Candidate Kyla Tripp said that through her perspective as a pharmacist, she intends to focus on students more like patients to ensure that their health and safety is “at the center of every single decision that is made.”

“I know that there’s been talk about politics on the board and I would say that it’s more about the passion that parents have on the values they want their children raised with,” Tripp said. “So it might seem political, but really it is how much passion people have for raising their kids and I believe giving those parents a voice is the job of a school board representative.”

Rod Sharkey is an incumbent on the Hellgate board and views the district as the “preeminent independent school district in the state of Montana.” He touted his support for parental rights as well as fiscal responsibility.

“Another thing that I’m passionate about is standardized testing and how it is sometimes used to put both teachers and students into a bucket,” Sharkey said. "I view that as critical that we not lob people into buckets based on the testing numbers that we get and I demand that we go through them every quarter at Hellgate Elementary and I’ll continue to do that."

Incumbent Jack Babon described himself as fiscally conservative with goals to strive for a positive working environment in the district by providing the best curriculum, equipment and support for students and teachers.

“Teaching the skill of critical thinking needs to be developed more in discussions of national and world events and U.S. history,” Babon said. "Learning the basic understanding of what the founding fathers of this country, what they left in Europe, or what they embraced when writing the Constitution and the laws that followed are extremely important."

Tom Cook expressed that his goals, if elected to the board, would be to provide each student with the quality of education that they deserve and provide a safe environment for students and staff.

“I’d like to help the school to actively reduce their carbon footprint and become an effective user of sustainable, renewable energy,” Cook said. “This is our future, and this is the future of our children and our grandchildren. Above all, I want to do what I can to encourage respect and appreciation for the views of one another.”

Lorraine Christensen could not make it to Tuesday’s event and submitted written comments. Christensen is running as an incumbent to the board and has “straightforward” goals if reelected.

“I want to do the best for the children and the staff at the school. I want the best curriculum that teaches our kids and that our teachers can support and implement. I want policies that are clear and concise. I want to support our staff and administrators to continue to run this school as a school of choice that parents want their children to come to and people want to work at,” Christensen wrote.

This year’s school election will be conducted by mail-in ballots and no polling places will be open on Election Day, May 3. Ballots must be received by the election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

