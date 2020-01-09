Rehabilitation of the Higgins Avenue Bridge won’t begin until autumn as state transportation officials recalibrate their plans.
The project had been slated to start in February and to be substantially finished by November. The Montana Department of Transportation encountered a major snag when the only construction bid it received by the Dec. 12 deadline more than doubled the cost estimated by state engineers.
MDT went into the bid process with a contractor’s estimate of $16.7 million. Missoula-based Frontier West, LLC, said it could do the complicated downtown job for $37.7 million, citing a restricted timeline among other issues.
“We had our internal meeting yesterday and we’ll meet with our contractor community to figure out what some of the risks were, what drove one contractor to submit such a high bid and what drove others not to bid at all,” Bob Vosen, MDT Missoula District administrator, said Thursday, in what he termed “kind of an interim update.”
Many details still need to be ironed out, but Vosen said the tentative plan is to put the project out to bid again later this spring and start construction in October. A new-look Higgins Avenue Bridge would open sometime in 2021. Final striping, painting and paving would finish in spring 2022.
That means the bridge would be approaching its 60th birthday when the work is all done. Gov. Tim Babcock dedicated the present bridge on Nov. 20, 1962.
“We’re still kind of in the early stages of putting a plan together, and we’re trying to coordinate with the contracting community to make sure their concerns have been addressed and that we’ve mitigated as many issues as possible,” Vosen said.
The bridge is safe for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, no matter how long it takes to rehabilitate, he stressed. And Vosen said the delay won’t affect funding for the bridge, the lion’s share of which comes from federal gas taxes.
The original project is intact: to replace the deck concrete, remove the 4-foot median, repair or replace steel structure elements, and repaint the entire steel portion of the bridge. Shared-use bike and pedestrian paths of 13 feet and 12 feet in width will take the place of current narrow walkways and shoulders on either side.
“We want to deliver the project with the amenities and facilities that we’ve told the public we will,” said Vosen. “It’s been a matter of what risks were the contractors perceiving, and what are the impacts to the community. What changes can we make?”
In a December letter to MDT, Frontier West owners Mike Murphy and Craig Lien cited the tight timeline as a big factor for the high bid. Other concerns were the requirement that only hand tools be used during weekly summer events in Caras Park such as Out To Lunch and Downtown Tonight and the absence of a plan for affected utility lines.
It’s the second significant delay of the Higgins bridge project. It was essentially leapfrogged in the federal funding carousel in favor of the 2017 Madison Street Bridge rehab after a chunk of sidewalk fell on the trail below that bridge in early 2016 and a subsequent inspection by Gov. Steve Bullock and MDT Director Mike Tooley.
The Madison Street Bridge project cost $7.1 million. The ongoing Russell Street project, replacing that bridge and upgrading streets, sidewalks, lighting and trail connections, carried a $29 million price tag going in.
“That’s something else we’ll be revisiting,” Vosen said. “Did we miss something in our original estimate?”
Any updates to the construction schedule must be approved by MDT’s Transportation Commission, a governor-appointed five-member board which meets twice a month, usually by conference call. The next scheduled meeting is Feb. 4.
“I want to stress that MDT is committed to delivering the project,” said Vosen. “But we’ve got to do it in a fiscally responsible manner.”