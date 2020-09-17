Missoula high school football players, parents protest audience size restrictions

About 20 parents, football players and volleyball players from Frenchtown and several Missoula high schools gathered outside the Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday to protest crowd-size limits for high school football games.
The same day, Montana reported 217 cases — the highest number of cases the state has reported in a single day. Missoula County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and a total of 114 active cases; active cases had remained below 60 at least a couple of weeks before Sept. 10, but the count has jumped. Some of those cases are associated with the University of Montana.
Nonetheless, protesters said they don't want football games singled out.
"Right now, at least for Frenchtown, volleyball can have 250 people inside, home and visitors, but yet football outside with completely separate fan stands and everything can only have basically anywhere between 50 and 80 people in the stand," said Autum Schmill, a Frenchtown parent with kids on the football and volleyball teams.
Schmill said the protesters, who included a majority of parents, football and volleyball players from Frenchtown high school as well as a few Big Sky, Sentinel and Loyola High School parents, are asking the health department to allow four spectators per team member for the home team, and two per team member for visiting teams.
But Thursday during a Missoula City-County Board of Health meeting, Health Officer Ellen Leahy said football is different than other fall sports like volleyball and cross country because "they immediately, off the bat, have many, many more players that could mix during a game." She also noted the department is taking another look at its restrictions on spectators for football.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's guidelines for fall sports with spectators have stricter regulations for football games than other non-football sports. The regulations allow an unspecified number of spectators at non-football athletic events that do not exceed 50 players, coaches, staff, and volunteers per team if schools follow the requirements for gatherings with more than 50 people, and spectators wear cloth face coverings.
The department's requirements for spectators at Class AA football games limit games to 60 people per team (or side) including players, coaches, staff, and volunteers, and limit spectators to two people per member of the home football team or cheer squad. Schools are not allowed to host away team spectators, and must also follow requirements for large gatherings.
The health department issued the guidance after the Montana High School Association decided to go forward with school sports in August.
Frenchtown High School is located in Missoula County but is not a part of the Missoula County Public Schools district, which adopted the rule of two spectators per player for all sports. Frenchtown High School has also returned to in-person instruction, according to the district's website, while MCPS students had the option to continue remote learning or attend school under a hybrid model.
"We go to school with our friends for eight hours a day, and then we turn around, and they can't watch us play outside in an open stadium," said Jake Hinrichs, a Frenchtown senior on the football team.
And a Frenchtown senior on the varsity volleyball team said spectators are important to players vying in competition.
"An audience can really make or break a game," said Madelyn Eggers, who attended the protest to support the school's football team. "It helps get our energy up and in some games, that helps push us to that win."
Health Officer Leahy said large numbers of spectators at non-football sports have not been an issue overall, and noted that the health department did make an accommodation for large football games and that they are being asked to re-examine the number of spectators allowed.
