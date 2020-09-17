Missoula high school football players, parents protest audience size restrictions

The health department issued the guidance after the Montana High School Association decided to go forward with school sports in August.

Frenchtown High School is located in Missoula County but is not a part of the Missoula County Public Schools district, which adopted the rule of two spectators per player for all sports. Frenchtown High School has also returned to in-person instruction, according to the district's website, while MCPS students had the option to continue remote learning or attend school under a hybrid model.

"We go to school with our friends for eight hours a day, and then we turn around, and they can't watch us play outside in an open stadium," said Jake Hinrichs, a Frenchtown senior on the football team.

And a Frenchtown senior on the varsity volleyball team said spectators are important to players vying in competition.

"An audience can really make or break a game," said Madelyn Eggers, who attended the protest to support the school's football team. "It helps get our energy up and in some games, that helps push us to that win."

Health Officer Leahy said large numbers of spectators at non-football sports have not been an issue overall, and noted that the health department did make an accommodation for large football games and that they are being asked to re-examine the number of spectators allowed.

