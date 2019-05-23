Nearly 20 Hellgate High School students left class Thursday morning to gather in front of the Missoula County Courthouse in protest of stringent abortion laws that have passed in several states.
The students' rally came two days after several Montana organizations staged their own protest, which drew about 150 people to the courthouse. Tuesday's "National Day of Action to Stop the Bans" saw protests in all 50 states against Alabama's recent near-total abortion ban, and stringent anti-abortion bills proposed or enacted in Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana.
“None of us are of age to vote, so this is the only way to make our voices heard,” said 17-year-old Keyvonna Dahl, a senior at Hellgate High School.
Dahl cited the legislation passed in other states banning abortions, even in cases of rape and incest, as the reason for the protest. The walkout took place at 10:30 a.m., after starting as an event organized on Facebook a week earlier, with students making their way on foot up Higgins Avenue to the courthouse.
Dahl, dressed in suffragette-style clothing, said she doesn’t want Montana to become the next Alabama.
This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.