A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night.

Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.

“The accident is still under investigation,” explained Police Department public information officer Whitney Bennett.

A GoFundMe fundraiser account set up on behalf of Messenger has raised about $83,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“Lori was hit by a car while crossing a busy road in Missoula,” the fundraiser states. “She suffered major injuries and we are all grateful that she is alive. The latest information that we have is that Lori will recover, but has multiple broken bones, spinal trauma and surgeries in front of her.”

Messenger was apparently crossing Reserve where it intersects with Seventh Street, where there is no signal or crosswalk, to visit an acquaintance.

A Caring Bridge website that is meant to provide updates on Messenger’s condition shows photos of Messenger smiling from a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace. Messenger was transported by LifeFlight to a hospital in Seattle a few days after her injury. A post from Jan. 16 explained the severity of her injuries.

“The police say that she was thrown approximately 90 feet,” the post said. “She is very badly hurt, but has no apparent brain injury. In the last few hours she has been awake and able to communicate.”

She suffered injuries to her ribs, her spleen had to be removed in order to stop internal bleeding and her ankle was badly broken. Her spinal cord was severed and is not fixable, which means Lori may be paralyzed below the T-11 vertebra.

“At this point, it does not appear that Lori will be able to walk again,” the post stated.

Family members have stated that Messenger is facing a lengthy, expensive recovery.

A message to the organizers of the two support websites asking for comment was not returned as of Monday afternoon.

Blair Ferris, an 11th grader at Sentinel High School, was a student of Messenger’s last fall in a Creative Writing class.

“I really liked having her as a teacher,” Ferris said. “She’s clearly really passionate about what she teaches. With creative writing specifically, she was really cool. She made it a comfortable space.”

Ferris said the skills from the creative writing class will now translate to other classes because of Messenger’s skills.

“As a person, she’s very strong-willed,” Ferris said. “A lot of students see her as a big role model.”

The students found out the Monday of finals week about Messenger’s accident.

“We went to class and there were two librarians there,” Ferris recalled. “They told us that Ms. Messenger was hit by a car. It was really weird. The whole class didn’t really believe it. A lot of people really value her, so for a lot of the students it really hit hard.”

Ferris just wants people to understand what a great teacher Messenger has been.

“I remember I wrote something personal, and she was really supportive about that, outside of the context of grading my writing,” Ferris recalled. “She really comforted me about that.”

In her biography on the Missoula County Public Schools website, Messenger wrote that she has a passion for cross-country ski racing and worked as a junior Nordic coach for six years. She wrote a manuscript on women in smokejumping and also worked on a hotshot crew and as a smokejumper out of Missoula for a decade. That's where she met her husband Scott Jones.

She earned a masters' degree in English education from the University of Montana and taught for seven years at Seeley-Swan High School. This was her third year teaching at Sentinel.

Messenger has two teenage children and loves to "wander in wild places," weed her vegetable garden and ski.

Some community members have been raising concerns about what they see as a disturbing pattern of horrific crashes on Reserve Street.

Kevin Davis, the administrator of a Facebook page called Let’s Improve Missoula’s Reserve Street, has repeatedly posted about car crashes on Reserve, including multiple crashes near the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Davis sent an email to Aaron Wilson, the city’s transportation planning manager, asking what actions are being taken to address safety concerns.

Wilson agreed to share his response to the email with the Missoulian:

“Regarding our overall response to transportation safety, I’d like to reiterate several things,” Wilson wrote. “First, our system is not broken, it is underfunded. Therefore, we are prioritizing how best to use our limited resources to improve safety."

Wilson included a list of procedures and programs in place:

A Transportation Safety Team meets biweekly to address ongoing issues in the city's transportation system and looks for data-driven solutions within the current budget.

In response directly to crash trends along North Reserve Street, the Montana Department of Transportation will be conducting a Pedestrian Safety Study. Funds and capacity are limited, so that will begin once the state has completed a similar study along Russell Street, likely within the next year.

Reserve Street is not solely within the jurisdiction of the City, County or Metropolitan Planning Organization. It is the state’s responsibility as the owner of the highway. However coordination is required through the MPO. Thus activities like the Pedestrian Safety Study that will be an opportunity to identify improvements that will increase safety while also meeting the regional transportation vision set out in the Long Range Transportation Plan.

Set focus on priority projects first, while not ignoring longer-term issues. Through the Community Transportation Safety Plan, recently adopted Vision Zero Resolution, and other plans, they're working every day to identify funding, develop solutions to known safety issues and advance worthy projects.

Wilson also noted that the city recently won a $9.3 million federal grant to increase pedestrian and bike safety on South Avenue, one of only 37 such grants awarded in the country.

"We will continue working with the Montana Department of Transportation to study, identify and pursue funding for a variety of safety projects," Wilson told the Missoulian.