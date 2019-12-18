The city of Missoula announced Wednesday the new chief for the Missoula Police Department will be Jaeson D. White, an assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol.
White stood out to hiring committee members after they conducted interviews last week with five finalists, including one internal candidate, and he was selected by Mayor John Engen. He is scheduled to start March 1, 2020, pending confirmation by the Missoula City Council.
“His extensive experience in the field and in administration prepared him for the opportunity to lead our department and join my leadership team,” Engen said in a statement. “I believe the Missoula Police Department has the trust and respect of those we serve, and Assistant Chief White will lead a department that is on solid footing.”
According to a city press release:
White has nearly 28 years of law enforcement experience and has worked for the California Highway Patrol since 1995 in increasingly responsible roles across a wide breadth of duties. He earned an undergraduate degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Criminal Justice from California State University, Chico, and a J.D. degree from McGeorge School of Law with a focus on Governmental Affairs. He is a member of the California Bar and holds an attorney’s license. He completed the California Peace Officer Standards and Training Command College and is a Distinguished Graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.
White believes strongly in partnerships with the public and community stakeholders and is committed to building teamwork and creating new programs. His policing philosophy is in keeping with the 21st Century Policing Model.
Following an expansive selection process during which five top candidates interacted with a cross-section of Police Department employees and officers, elected officials, University of Montana police and the public, White stood out as “exceptional” for members of the interview panel and officers, who helped Mayor Engen reach his decision.
White’s appointment as chief is subject to confirmation by the Missoula City Council pending a background investigation and the meeting of all Montana statutory requirements. His first day as chief is tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2020. Capt. Mike Colyer will continue to serve as interim Chief of Police until then.
