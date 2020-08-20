Missoula historian gets glimpse at old trolley ties

At least the ties remained, and Cohen said it makes sense to dig them out before putting down a new driving surface: "I presume they didn't want rotten wooden ties as a base for a modern asphalt street."

The most recent update from the City of Missoula on the Third Street project this spring notes crews will work through August to restore a smooth roadway to South Third Street West from Orange Street to the Bitterroot Branch railroad tracks. "Ties remaining under the roadbed are deteriorating and would eventually cause washboard to appear if not removed," it said. The update also notes crews will remove abandoned railroad tracks near the Bitterroot Branch.

On Third Street, Cohen has watched the crews do the exhaustive work of extracting the old ties. "They're hard to get. They've got some kind of machinery with a blade on the end, and he's been digging and then pulling them up." The historian has a photo that shows the indentation of each tie for a block in front of his house.