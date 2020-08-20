Missoula historian gets glimpse at old trolley ties

Before people in Missoula owned cars, they hopped on trolleys to get around town.
This month, Stan Cohen, a Missoula historian, has watched as construction workers tear out the old rail ties from South Third Street West to make way for smoother pavement for modern transportation. The ties are headed to the dump, he said, with a possible exception: "I asked them to keep a little sliver for me."
"This is sort of the last vestige of the trolley system in Missoula, which was extremely important," said Cohen, who has written history books about the Garden City. "Remember. Nobody had a car. It was very important for kids going to school."
Horses pulled trolleys at first, and in 1910, they were electrified, Cohen said. Then, in 1932, the trolley cars stopped running, and the buses started rolling, said Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
"Within a period of weeks if not days, they had started up a bus system in Missoula," Lautzenheiser said.
He said old articles about the closure of the trolleys note the trolley company was supposed to take out all the track, but apparently pieces of that early public transportation system stayed buried.
"In a way, I'm kind of surprised there's still evidence of it out there," Lautzenheiser said.
At least the ties remained, and Cohen said it makes sense to dig them out before putting down a new driving surface: "I presume they didn't want rotten wooden ties as a base for a modern asphalt street."
The most recent update from the City of Missoula on the Third Street project this spring notes crews will work through August to restore a smooth roadway to South Third Street West from Orange Street to the Bitterroot Branch railroad tracks. "Ties remaining under the roadbed are deteriorating and would eventually cause washboard to appear if not removed," it said. The update also notes crews will remove abandoned railroad tracks near the Bitterroot Branch.
On Third Street, Cohen has watched the crews do the exhaustive work of extracting the old ties. "They're hard to get. They've got some kind of machinery with a blade on the end, and he's been digging and then pulling them up." The historian has a photo that shows the indentation of each tie for a block in front of his house.
History buffs and maybe train lovers or people who simply want to satisfy their curiosity can still get more than a glimpse of one of the old trolleys at Fort Missoula. Lautzenheiser said a trolley that used to run through Missoula is at the Fort and open to the public. (During to the resurgence in COVID-19, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula temporarily closed the Main Museum building through August, but outside buildings are open. Call in advance to hop on the trolley.)
"We built the trolley barn for (the trolley) to showcase it," he said. " … If somebody lets us know ahead of time, we can take them into the trolley barn and take them physically onto the trolley."
