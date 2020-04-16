Missoula history leaders document COVID-19 response

“Dearly Beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”
Someone posted a picture of those chalked words Monday on a local COVID-19 Facebook page. It’ll be there awhile, then disappear from sight and memory in the rush of “this thing.” Or maybe not.
You’re writing your own historical narrative right now, you know.
Whether it’s on paper, phone, camera or keyboard, we’re not only all in this coronavirus “thing” together, but we’re spitting out history markers left and right.
“We are living in a truly historic time,” Donna McCrea said. “How we react and respond, as individuals and as a community, will be of interest 10 years from now and 100 years from now.”
McCrea, head of the University of Montana’s Archives and Special Collections at the Mansfield Library, is part of team of professional historians and archivists from throughout Missoula County who’ve developed, on the fly, a way to collect, maintain and share actions and experiences during these peculiar times.
The goal, the group said in a press release Thursday, “is to encourage agencies, organizations and individuals from across Missoula County to document their actions and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide a mechanism for this documentation to be collected, maintained and shared as a community archive.”
Documents, emails, notes, online content, oral histories, interviews, and press releases will be collected. The hope is to also receive personal photos, videos, poems and stories related to the pandemic in Missoula County.
McCrea launched the website on Thursday for what, after thorough vetting via Zoom conferencing over the past three weeks, is called Documenting COVID-19 in Missoula County: A Community Archive Project.
The landing page, lib.umt.edu/asc/covid-project/, explains the details and directs you to a submission form for digital files. It also gives a guide to how to contribute physical materials, though the transfer of such donations will have to wait until McRae and her staff are back working onsite at the Mansfield Library.
“We’re inventing this as we go,” said Matt Lautzenheiser, director of the county’s Historical Museum at Fort Missoula and coordinator of the project. “Honestly, that’s what I think Missoula County is doing. They had the systems in place to activate groups to deal with the crisis, but we’ve never dealt with a crisis like this.”
Lautzenheiser was one of the initial contacts made by county Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who got the ball rolling on March 25, just 11 days after revelation of the first two COVID-19 cases in Missoula County.
“Having worked as a public historian myself, I’m keenly aware of the importance of documentation and how poor or incomplete documentation makes it difficult to understand the history of a person, place, or event,” Strohmaier said in an e-mail. “Typically, historians go to work years after the fact, piecing together the documentary record of a person or event, oftentimes lamenting the fact that there are gaps in the record or memories that are less than sharp. Now is an opportunity to help create our own destiny.”
Strohmaier reached out to people in both the public and private sectors to vet the idea. His initial interest was focused on local government’s response and management of the virus.
“My worry was that unless we started documenting our decision-making process of how we were figuring this out on the fly, that knowledge would be lost and we would have missed a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for how best to respond to circumstances like this in the future,” he said.
As the project unfolded under Lautzenheiser’s leadership, via Zoom conferences, conversations on Slack and email, Google Docs exchanges and a few old-fashioned phone calls, it took wing.
“It’s really kind of grown by leaps and bounds,” Lautzenheiser said.
He counted 17 people who tuned into the group’s third tele-conference Wednesday. They represent a wide swath of interests from city and county government, historical museums, hospitals, the university, public history researchers, media, local businesses and business associations, as well as outlying communities in the Swan Valley and Seeley Lake.
Members are also reaching out to schools and tribal representatives.
“I think my interest is in trying to capture this essentially watershed moment in our history from the perspective of the community, and it’s been really exciting to watch it grow,” Lautzenheiser said.
One important growth spot was suggested by Anya Jabour, a history professor at the university, whose perception of the project “opened my eyes,” Lautzenheiser said.
“She talked about wanting to make sure it isn’t just from a top-down perspective, but also looking at individual members of the community and the different things they’ve inspired.”
Those two Neptune Aviation planes that circled Missoula hospitals in tribute Tuesday night at the “howling hour” at 8 p.m. inspired plenty of pictures and videos. The “Howl for Missoula” movement itself is rich fodder for historical documentation.
So too are the internal decision-making processes that have turned distilleries into hand sanitation factories, the mask and face-shield makers, the creative ways people are dealing with federal stimulus checks to help the cause. The possibilities are almost limitless, and maybe a little overwhelming.
“With the folks involved we’re kind of creating our own little Wikipedia, an open document that everyone can contribute to,” Lautzenheiser said. “It was challenging to do a press release on this, it’s such a work in progress, not only coming up with a means of organizing all of it but doing it in the middle of the pandemic where we’re much more isolated.”
Strohmaier said he floated the idea with a friend and former colleague who serves as director of the state of New Mexico’s historic sites.
“He wasn’t aware of the approach we were taking and validated that this is something new and worth pursuing,” the commissioner said.
The project, Strohmaier wrote, can “help impress upon folks who are creating records to do so in a way that will be useful in the future (or simply things that otherwise might get thrown out).”
“History matters,” he said. “A significant historic event is unfolding in our midst, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure that we adequately document it to learn from our experience and understand how we and future generations might be more resilient in the face of upheaval like this, be it public health or economic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.