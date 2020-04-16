Missoula history leaders document COVID-19 response

“Having worked as a public historian myself, I’m keenly aware of the importance of documentation and how poor or incomplete documentation makes it difficult to understand the history of a person, place, or event,” Strohmaier said in an e-mail. “Typically, historians go to work years after the fact, piecing together the documentary record of a person or event, oftentimes lamenting the fact that there are gaps in the record or memories that are less than sharp. Now is an opportunity to help create our own destiny.”

Strohmaier reached out to people in both the public and private sectors to vet the idea. His initial interest was focused on local government’s response and management of the virus.

“My worry was that unless we started documenting our decision-making process of how we were figuring this out on the fly, that knowledge would be lost and we would have missed a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for how best to respond to circumstances like this in the future,” he said.

As the project unfolded under Lautzenheiser’s leadership, via Zoom conferences, conversations on Slack and email, Google Docs exchanges and a few old-fashioned phone calls, it took wing.

“It’s really kind of grown by leaps and bounds,” Lautzenheiser said.