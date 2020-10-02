Missoula hits daily record, 84 COVID-19 cases

Missoula County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, another daily record.

There are currently 364 active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,160 close contacts in the county, according to an email from the Missoula City-County Health Department. Fourteen people are hospitalized in Missoula County at this time, 6 of which are county residents.

In its Friday update, the health department reported the following:

"Our COVID-19 Infectious Disease Team continues working hard conducting efficient and accurate case investigation and contact tracing. Monitoring active cases and notifying close contacts occurs seven days a week. If someone is identified as a close contact to a known case during case investigation, MCCHD will notify the close contact privately and individually as quickly as possible.

"It was brought to our attention that we had a misprint in some MCCHD communications earlier this week. We have since corrected that information where it was published. Call 406-258-INFO (4636) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to connect with us to discuss COVID information or to connect with a screener/scheduler for COVID-19 testing if you're a Missoula County resident currently experiencing COVID-compatible symptoms.

"Continue practicing those health and safety behaviors. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Keep at least 6 feet of safe space between you and others as the environment permits. Wear a face covering that's fully sealed around your nose and mouth. Remember that physical spacing does not replace face coverings — these are tools to be used together for maximum efficacy and safety."

