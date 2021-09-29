Missoula Holiday Inn plans 4-story condo addition, rooftop bar, new restaurant

The owner of the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula is planning to construct 28 luxury residences above the hotel along with a rooftop bar and a new restaurant.
Charlie McDermid of El Dorado Hospitality said the project is trying to take advantage of Missoula’s acute need for “all types of housing” as well as planned public improvements to nearby parks and trails.
“We’re trying to build a beautiful building,” he said. “We think it will be a great addition to Missoula.”
Steel and concrete pillars would support the additional four stories of condos, although McDermid prefers the term “luxury residences.” The entire building will be concrete and steel, in fact, meaning the residences will be sound-proof and fire-resistant.
The current building is about 55 feet high, but zoning allows the building to go to 125 feet and McDermid said the project will end up being about 118 feet in height. There’s also a plan to build a covered parking garage to accommodate the owners of the residences. The new restaurant may either be on the ground floor or on the second floor, and McDermid said he's in talks with one of Missoula's "best restaurateurs."
The hotel would be rebranded under the new name "voco," which is an international hotel brand that uses all lower-case letters and is owned by InterContinental Hotels Group.
He and his team have engaged Dick Anderson Construction for the project, and Dawn Maddux of Engel & Volkers will handle the marketing. The project would add about 48,000 square feet to the existing hotel. Total construction costs, not including soft costs like architecture or real estate commissions, will be about $21 million.
A conceptual design of what the new restaurant would look like at the voco hotel.
McDermid pointed out that the addition would require no additional city utilities like sewer and water because the project would utilize the hotel’s utilities.
“We think they’ll sell well,” McDermid said. “Passive investors are on board. I’m the majority owner of this property and will be of the condo project. And I like it."
McDermid is bullish on Missoula's economy.
"And I keep hearing about the prime need for all sorts of housing choices in Missoula, not enough inventory and too much demand," he said. "It’s a good time to build something.”
McDermid said bare land is expensive in Missoula, so it makes sense to build on land he already owns. The hotel already has 235 parking spaces.
“And not everybody has that many in downtown,” he said.
The rooftop bar and deck will be open to the public, he said, but the condo owners will have access to a whirlpool spa and garden plots.
He said every unit will have a minimum of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the Clark Fork River. Each unit will have access to two covered parking spaces along with ground-floor storage space.
The residences will all have “top-of-the-line” finishes, so even if people ask to upgrade some appliances, there will be “nothing to upgrade to.”
McDermid said he’s already met with city staff members about meeting the new Design Excellence Standards, and he foresees no problems with that. He’s engaged engineering and architecture firms along with a law firm, and there’s even a conceptual video that shows what the building could look like.
“Although things are subject to change,” he said.
McDermid said the Holiday Inn is also in the final stages of being remodeled. First, a few rooms still need to be updated, although many of them have already been worked on over the past several years. The Brooks and Browns restaurant and bar will get a remodel, and the patio area on the south side of the building will be expanded. McDermid noted that the city plans to spend millions upgrading Caras Park and Bess Reed Park, including wider trails and better river access points.
He said there's no definitive timeline on the project, but he hopes to start the final phase of the ongoing remodel of the existing hotel this November.