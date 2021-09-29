Missoula Holiday Inn plans 4-story condo addition, rooftop bar, new restaurant

He said every unit will have a minimum of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the Clark Fork River. Each unit will have access to two covered parking spaces along with ground-floor storage space.

The residences will all have “top-of-the-line” finishes, so even if people ask to upgrade some appliances, there will be “nothing to upgrade to.”

McDermid said he’s already met with city staff members about meeting the new Design Excellence Standards, and he foresees no problems with that. He’s engaged engineering and architecture firms along with a law firm, and there’s even a conceptual video that shows what the building could look like.

“Although things are subject to change,” he said.

McDermid said the Holiday Inn is also in the final stages of being remodeled. First, a few rooms still need to be updated, although many of them have already been worked on over the past several years. The Brooks and Browns restaurant and bar will get a remodel, and the patio area on the south side of the building will be expanded. McDermid noted that the city plans to spend millions upgrading Caras Park and Bess Reed Park, including wider trails and better river access points.