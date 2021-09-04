Missoula homeless shelter, short on volunteers, sees increased need for to-go meals

Beausoleil said they often run out of yogurts and drinks to put in the lunches.

“Sometimes it gets to be slim pickins’,” she said. “We’re fortunate to have milk when we have it. Some days, we could be right down to a butter sandwich and an apple. You just never know.”

Bell said the Pov relies on donations for most of its food supplies, and a truck driver goes around to local grocery stores to pick up items every week.

“A lot of the food that we use in this kitchen is mostly donated," he said. “I would say around 90%. A lot of the times if we run out of something we just have to go with the flow and see what happens with it and just use what we have on hand.”

Bell said it’s been a little bit more difficult for the Pov to get volunteers in general because they're wanting to avoid indoor interactions, but he hopes people will consider coming in to see if they can help out.

“Right now people are pretty freaked out from the pandemic, as they should be, but we’re taking all the measures that we possibly can be to keep people safe around here,” he said. “So you know, masks, gloves and we’re just trying to make an environment that people feel safe and comfortable in. But the need for volunteers is always there.”