Missoula homeless shelter, short on volunteers, sees increased need for to-go meals

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula is facing a huge increase in demand for to-go sack lunches and a shortage of volunteers.
For the past six months, a team from St. Francis Xavier Parish in Missoula has come into the shelter’s kitchen for two days every week to pack between 300 and 600 sack lunches. The meals usually include a sandwich, a cookie, yogurt and a drink.
The Pov’s staff members, including kitchen manager Jared Bell and his team, pack another roughly 200 every week.
The Poverello Center is Montana’s largest homeless shelter and is open year-round, but it has reduced the number of people allowed inside to prevent the spread of the virus.
Bell said he and his staff still serve a continental breakfast, a hot lunch and a hot dinner every day. But with the rise of the Delta variant and a surge of COVID cases in Missoula, it’s not safe to congregate with large groups of people to eat meals inside. So the to-go meals have become much more popular.
“Since we’ve run into COVID, the numbers we’ve been seeing have become super exponential,” Bell said.
The Pov’s homeless outreach team will take the lunches to encampments and other places where homeless individuals are staying. There’s also a pick-up window at the Pov where people can grab the meals, no questions asked.
The shelter used to be able to rely on residents who were staying there to help pack lunches.
“In the past we’ve been able to utilize some more help from volunteers and people that are actually staying at the Pov to help out with making the sack lunches,” Bell said. “But due to COVID and all that it’s been so hard to even get people in here."
"We basically have 50% capacity at the Pov compared to normal times, so there’s just fewer people to help out with that.”
That means the team from St. Francis has been crucial.
“This team has been amazing,” Bell said on Thursday as he helped the group of volunteers on an assembly line to make the sack lunches.
Linda Beausoleil and Rowland Freeman were two of the volunteers helping out.
“My daughter-in-law said we’re saving the world one sandwich at a time,” Freeman said.
Beausoleil said they often run out of yogurts and drinks to put in the lunches.
“Sometimes it gets to be slim pickins’,” she said. “We’re fortunate to have milk when we have it. Some days, we could be right down to a butter sandwich and an apple. You just never know.”
Bell said the Pov relies on donations for most of its food supplies, and a truck driver goes around to local grocery stores to pick up items every week.
“A lot of the food that we use in this kitchen is mostly donated," he said. “I would say around 90%. A lot of the times if we run out of something we just have to go with the flow and see what happens with it and just use what we have on hand.”
Bell said it’s been a little bit more difficult for the Pov to get volunteers in general because they're wanting to avoid indoor interactions, but he hopes people will consider coming in to see if they can help out.
“Right now people are pretty freaked out from the pandemic, as they should be, but we’re taking all the measures that we possibly can be to keep people safe around here,” he said. “So you know, masks, gloves and we’re just trying to make an environment that people feel safe and comfortable in. But the need for volunteers is always there.”
Sarah Penix, the communications coordinator for the Pov, confirmed that they are struggling to keep up with chores.
“Due to the pandemic and summer travel, volunteer participation has been lacking,” she said. “The Pov has been struggling to meet the demands of our daily operations. As summer is winding down and with COVID safety protocols in place we would love for more people to come in and volunteer.”
For more information on volunteering visit online at bit.ly/3jKmqWh.